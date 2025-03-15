ACE Winners Announced for the 75th ACE Eddie Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced on March 14 the winners for the 75th Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries. The winners were announced at the live ceremony at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

Acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu received the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. Film editors Maysie Hoy, ACE andPaul Hirsch, ACE received Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing.

The winner for Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical) is Emilia Pérez - Juliette Welfling. For Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy, Theatrical) is Wicked - Myron Kerstein, ACE. For Best Edited Animated Feature Film, the winner is The Wild Robot - Mary Blee.

For Best Edited Documentary Feature, the winner is Will & Harper - Monique Zavistovski, ACE. For Best Edited Documentary Series, the winner is Chimp Crazy (102 - Gone Ape). For Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series, the winner is Frasier (207 - My Brilliant Sister) - Russell Griffin, ACE.

The winner for Best Edited Single Camera Comedy Series, the winner is What We Do in the Shadows (603 - Sleep Hypnosis). For Best Edited Drama Series, the winner is Shogun (110 - A Dream of A Dream). The winner for Best Edited Feature Film (Non-Theatrical) is Road House.



For Best Edited Limited-Series, the winner is Baby Reindeer (104 - Episode 4). The winner for Best Edited Non-Scripted Series is Welcome to Wrexham (305 - Temporary). The winner for Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (1103 - Boeing). Finally, the winner for Best Edited Animated Series is X-Men '97 (105 - Remember It).

About American Cinema Editors

American Cinema Editors (ACE) is an honorary society that has been championing the art, craft and business of film editing since 1950. Through signature events like EditFest Global, the ACE Eddie Awards and Invisible Art/Visible Artists, the organization celebrates the vital role of editors in storytelling and provides a dynamic global platform to illuminate the craft. ACE is committed to elevating the profile of film editing, fostering a diverse and inclusive community and educating future generations through a variety of active mentorship and scholarship programs. Through its programs, publications (CinemaEditor), podcasts (Editors on Editing, Global Editing Perspectives) and active educational activities, this collective of accomplished film editors is at the forefront of both preserving cinematic history while simultaneously preparing the next generation of film editors in a continuously evolving artistic climate.

