ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles Wins the 2020 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News

KABC-TV, Southern California's most-watched television station, has been awarded a 2020 National Edward R. Murrow Award by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for Breaking News among large market. The awards were announced live in a first-ever virtual awards ceremony held the evening of Saturday, Oct. 10. The Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news and recognize the work of the highest quality produced by radio, television and digital news organizations around the world.

The station received the distinction for Breaking News Coverage for its special edition of Eyewitness News coverage, "Easy/Hill Fires and Red Flag Warning/High Winds." KABC reporters were on the scene covering real-time devastation of the "Easy Fire" that erupted and spread across Ventura County, endangering communities, animals, commuters and threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library located in Simi Valley. Reporters battled fierce winds as they also covered the "Hill Fire," which blazed through Jurupa Valley, prompting additional emergency evacuations.

"Our commitment to providing the best breaking news coverage is a hallmark of Eyewitness News," said Cheryl Fair, president and general manager at KABC-TV. "I am grateful our team's hard work has been recognized by both the regional and prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Awards."

Earlier this year, KABC-TV received the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for its breaking news coverage of the "Easy/Hill Fires and Red Flag Warning/High Winds," as well as the distinction for Overall Excellence, Excellence in Video, and Best Newscast. The four award-winning entries advanced to the National Murrow Award competition, in which KABC prevailed as winner in the breaking news coverage among large markets.

