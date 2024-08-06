A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA Comes to CASA 0101 Theater This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CASA 0101 Theater will present the World Premiere production of Founding Artistic Director, Josefina Lopez's A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA, directed by Corky Dominguez, starring actress Karla Ojeda as Gloria Molina.

Featured members of the cast include: Laura Curet, Amy Melendrez, Natalie Heredia, Micaela Martinez, Tricia Cruz, Celeste Lanuza, Laura Vega, Oscar Gonzalez, Alejandro Bravo, Edward Navarrete and Martin Morales.

A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA will be presented on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and on Sundays at 3:00 p.m. for a Six-Week run, August 30 – October 6, 2024 in the Gloria Molina Auditorium at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 East First Street (at St. Louis Street), Los Angeles, CA 90033. Discounted Previews will be presented on Friday and Saturday, August 23, and 24, 2024 at 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2004 at 3:00 p.m. and Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

In A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA, the spirit of Gloria Molina appears to a young woman who is grappling with a personal crisis. She becomes enraptured by Molina’s captivating tale — how she became a woman of firsts, in a journey of resilience and defiance against adversity, tracing her path to becoming a Chicana trailblazer, civic leader and the first Latina elected to three political offices. Through Molina’s recounting, she seeks to ignite a spark of inspiration in the young woman’s heart to create her own legacy. The play is also a tribute to the life and achievements of Gloria Molina.



Josefina López, Founding Artistic Director of CASA 0101 Theater and Playwright of A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA, said: “Gloria Molina was someone who inspired me. She was one of my heroines. Gloria Molina was a Chicana of action who wasn’t afraid to stand her ground and to speak up with conviction about matters that were important to her. She was a doer, not a talker. She was a woman of firsts and a selfless public servant for the people who strived to represent her constituents’ needs. I wrote A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA as a poem for the Dedication of the Gloria Molina Auditorium at CASA 0101 Theater on April 16, 2023, which I have now developed into a full-length play that is my love letter and permanent tribute to Gloria Molina thanking her for supporting CASA 0101 Theater and Artists on the Eastside.”



Corky Dominguez, Director of A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA said: “A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA is play of epic proportions about a trailblazing Chicana leader named Gloria Molina. The play features 12 actors playing 68 roles. It is my honor to stage this new World Premiere production about the life of Gloria Molina, whose story needs to be told and remembered for future generations to come.”



Valentina Martinez, Daughter of the late Gloria Molina and Spokesperson for Gloria Molina’s family said: “On behalf of my late mother, Gloria Molina, and the entire Molina family, we are very grateful to CASA 0101 Theater, playwright Josefina López, producer Emmanuel Deleage and the entire Cast and Crew of A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA, for telling my mom’s life story. It is my hope that this play, A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA, will stand the test of time as a permanent tribute to my mother’s life and legacy.”



Emmanuel Deleage, Producer of the Show and Executive Director of CASA 0101 Theater, said: “Gloria Molina was a true leader and unabashed fighter for her community who stood up for her convictions. On a personal note, here at CASA 0101 we are so happy she was a supporter and lover of the arts. She was also a patron of CASA 0101, and for us it is only fitting to put up a play honoring her life. We are also grateful to Valentina Martinez, Gloria Molina’s daughter, and the entire Molina family, for entrusting us in telling her story.”



Tickets for the Six-Week Run of A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA, to be presented from August 30 – October 6, 2024 are $25.00 per person for General Admission; $22.00 per person for Students and Seniors 60+ and $20 per person for Boyle Heights residents and Groups of 20 of more. Tickets for Preview Performances are $15.00 per person. The official press opening night of the play for reviewers will be on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.; press are also welcome to review any performances thereafter during the run of the show.

On Thursday evening, August 29, 2024 at 6:00 p.m., in observance of the 54th Anniversary of the Chicano Moratorium, a new mural of Gloria Molina created by artist Margaret Garcia which was commissioned by CASA 0101 Theater, will be officially unveiled at a Dedication Ceremony to be held on St. Louis Street (between First Street and Second Street) in Boyle Heights, CA. The event is FREE and will be open to the General Public to attend. During the Dedication Ceremony Elected Officials, members of Gloria Molina’s family and other VIPS will speak about the significance of the day.



It was on August 29, 1970 in East Los Angeles when more than 20,000 Chicano/a/x, including Gloria Molina, marched in protest against the Vietnam War as part of the National Chicano Moratorium Movement, in an effort to bring attention to the disproportionate percentage of Chicanos being killed daily in the war. It was on this historic day 54 years ago when Gloria Molina, at the age of 22, while witnessing the injustices happening around her that she became an Activist, laying the groundwork for all that was to follow in her trailblazing career as a public servant.



Question and Answer Talk Back Panel Discussions will be held on different topics following the Sunday Matinee performances of the show during its Six-Week run. Playwright Josefina López or director Corky Dominguez will moderate the Panel Discussions. Patrons purchasing tickets to Matinee performances will be able to witness the Panel Discussions as part of their admission. Please visit the website, www.casa0101.org to view a full schedule of topics to be discussed and panelists participating in each Panel Discussion.



Concurrently during the run of the show, A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA, a FREE Art Exhibit entitled, GLORIA MOLINA: Madrina of the Eastside, will be available to be viewed in the Jean Deleage Art Gallery, located in the lobby of CASA 0101 Theater. The Art Exhibit will include portraits from various artists of Gloria Molina during her lifetime.



GLORIA MOLINA: Madrina of the Eastside is curated by Jimmy Centeno and will feature the artwork of 10 artists including: Richard Aguilar, Oscar Castillo, Vibiana Aparicio-Chamberlin, Margaret Garcia, Aydee Martinez, Pinche Miche, Lilia Ramirez, Barbara Rivera, Laura V. Rodriguez and Richard Valdes. The exhibit can be viewed prior to performances of A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA, and during Art Gallery Hours, which are Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Karla Ojeda (of East Los Angeles, CA) will star in the title role of Gloria Molina, leading a cast of 12 actors portraying 68 roles in the play. Others actors featured in the cast include: Lauren Curet (of Culver City, CA) as Jessica Contreras; Amy Melendrez (of Silver Lake, CA) as Young Gloria, Karen, TELAS (The East L.A. Stitchers) Patty, Margaret Garcia, and Young Chicano/a Activist; Natalie Heredia (of Manchester, CA) as Child Gloria and Protest Kid; Micaela Martinez (of Covina, CA) as Valentina Martinez (Gloria’s Daughter), Maria López, Aurora, Protestor, Zoe (Jessica’s Sister), TELAS #2, Latina Politician, Chicano Studies Major; Tricia Cruz (of Koreatown, CA) as Connie Morales, Rosa, Jessica’s Mother, Doctor Christina Yeon, TELAS #1, Reproductive Rights Activist and Vernon Resident; Celeste Lanuza (of Downtown Los Angeles, CA) as Bertha Molina (Gloria’s Sister), Antonia, Office Staff #2, TELAS #3, Purple Virgin De Guadalupe; Laura Vega (of Pasadena, CA) as Mama Concepción, Abuela Celas, Dolores Madrigal, Field Officer, Nurse Bryant, Professor, TELAS #4, Eastside Señora and Maxine Waters; Oscar Gonzalez (of Downtown Los Angeles, CA) as Papa Leonardo, Chicano Activist #3, Community Member, Office Staff #3, Protestor, Mingo Molina (Gloria’s Brother), Foster Youth Adult and Eastside Community Member; Alejandro Bravo (of Culver City, CA) as Brown Beret Activist, Jessica’s Father, Antonio Villaraigosa, Former Staff Member and Miguel Santana; Edward Navarrete (of Northridge, CA) as Chicano Activist #2, Richard Alatorre, Doctor Weiss, Brendan Curran (Valentina Martinez’s Husband), Protestor, Gustavo Arellano and Gil Cedillo; and Martin Morales (of Silver Lake, CA) as Monsignor John Moretta, Store Manager, Doctor Andrews, Pension Official, Health Official, Bill Brown, Office Staff #1, Protestor, White Politician and Frank Gehry.



The production team for A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA includes: Josefina López (of Boyle Heights, CA), Playwright and Founding Artistic Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Emmanuel Deleage (of Silver Lake, CA), Producer and Executive Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Edward Padilla (of Boyle Heights, CA) Casting Director and CASA 0101 Theater Board Member; Valentina Martinez (of Loa Angeles, CA) (Gloria Molina’s Daughter, Story Consultant and CASA 0101 Theater Board Member); Corky Dominguez (of Boyle Heights, CA) Director; César Retana-Holguin (of Northridge, CA) Set Designer; Alejandro Parra (of Burbank, CA) Lighting Designer; Antonio Storniolo (of Downtown Los Angeles, CA) Projection Designer; Angelica Ornelas (of Los Angeles, CA) Sound Designer; Patricia Tripp (Mama J) (of Northridge, CA) Costume Designer; Rigo Tejeda (of Whittier, CA) Production Stage Manager; Alexis Castro (of Southeast Los Angeles, CA) Stage Manager; Joaquín Madrid Larrañaga (of Lincoln Heights, CA) Assistant Stage Manager; Lilia Ramirez (of Los Angeles, CA) Key Artwork Artist; Mark Kraus (of Los Angeles, CA), CASA 0101 Theater Development Director; Lorena M. Ortega (of Huntington Beach, CA) CASA 0101 Theater Director of Outreach and Productions; Itzel Ocampo (of Alhambra, CA) Graphic Artist and CASA 0101 Theater Marketing and Operations Manager; Miguel Delgado (of Huntington Park, CA) CASA 0101 Theater Technical Director; Gabriela López de Dennis, Soap Studio Inc. (of Los Angeles, CA) Program; Jorge Villanueva (of Boyle Heights, CA) Maintenance; Oscar Basulto (of Boyle Heights, CA) Box Office Manager; Al Aguilar (of Los Angeles, CA) Production Assistant; Rudy Torres (of Los Angeles, CA) Production Photographer and Steve Moyer Public Relations (of Los Angeles, CA), Press Representative.



This production of A WOMAN NAMED GLORIA is sponsored in part by Eastside Arts Initiative, California Community Foundation, Weingart Foundation, Walmart Foundation, SoCalGas and Great Public Schools Now. CASA 0101 Theater is supported in part by: Los Angeles County Department of Arts & Culture, National Latinx Theater Initiative, The Herb Alpert Foundation, Perenchio Foundation and The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

