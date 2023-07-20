A WEST SIDE STORY BURLESQUE SHOW Comes to the Saban Theatre This Weekend

Performances are Friday, July 21st and Saturday, July 22nd.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

A West Side Story Burlesque Show, AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s (AHF) original take on the classic Broadway musical, is back for two nights only this weekend at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. The free, hour-long dance celebration of safer sex features international burlesque sensation Jake Dupree, Pussycat Doll Carmit Bachar, and actress/dancer Sharon Ferguson, who starred in the Prince video for “Pussy Control” – the song she performs in this program.

WHEN: Friday, July 21st and Saturday, July 22nd

TIME: Doors open at 7pm. Show begins at 8pm (1 hour).

WHERE: Saban Theatre 8440 Wilshire Boulevard Beverly Hills, CA 90211

AHF is the world’s largest HIV and AIDS healthcare organization, and encouraging safer sex is part of its ongoing mission to promote sexual health and wellness and help prevent the spread of all sexually transmitted infections (STIs). “A West Side Story Burlesque Show” uses spectacular dance numbers and fun musical parodies to help normalize conversation around safer sex. “A West Side Story Burlesque Show: A Safer Sex Celebration” returns to Los Angeles after a successful, three-city tour last February in celebration of International Condom Day (February 13th).

AHF now has more than 1.7 million lives in care around the world and distributes five million free condoms annually.




