A Pair to Remember - A Celebration for Phil Ford and Mimi Hines at Palm Springs' Revolution Stage Company

On Tuesday, January 21 an entire day in Palm Springs will be devoted to remembering and celebrating Phil Ford and Mimi Hines. The day's events were the brainchild of entertainment attorney, Mark Sendroff, who was a personal friend and representative to Ms. Hines. The afternoon will begin, by dedicating a star on the legenday Palm Springs Walk of the Stars in the category of Entertainment. The star will be unveiled at the Downtown Palm Springs Park on Tuesday, January 21st, at 2:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

In the evening, there will be a presentation on the stage of Revolution Stage Company with selected speakers hosted by desert resident Lucie Arnaz and will feature some unique and never-before-seen footage of the famous duo Ford & Hines. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

Phil Ford and Mimi Hines are celebrated as one of the most enduring and dynamic musical comedy teams in entertainment history. Their partnership, spanning over seven decades, was marked by impeccable comedic timing, unforgettable musical performances, and undeniable chemistry that captivated audiences worldwide across stage, television, and film.

The duo first rose to prominence in 1958 with a groundbreaking appearance on The Tonight Show, where Mimi Hines’ heartfelt rendition of “Till There Was You” moved host Jack Paar to tears. This performance catapulted them into stardom, leading to headlining acts at prestigious nightclubs and collaborations with legends like Tony Bennett, Rosemary Clooney, and Johnny Mathis.

Their career reached iconic status when Mimi Hines replaced Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl. Hines captivated sold-out audiences for an impressive 18-month run, delivering more performances in the role than Streisand herself. This success launched Hines into a prolific solo career, starring in acclaimed productions such as Hello, Dolly!, I Do! I Do!, Anything Goes, The Pajama Game, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Pippin.

Beyond the stage, Ford and Hines made frequent appearances on television variety shows, including The Ed Sullivan Show, The Tonight Show, and The Rosie O’Donnell Show. Mimi also recorded several successful albums and appeared as Mrs. Latimer on the sitcom Frasier. She further showcased her versatility in the Off-Broadway revival of Kander & Ebb’s 70 Girls 70, alongside Jane Powell and Charlotte Rae, balancing humor and heartfelt emotion in performances that endeared her to generations of fans.

Ford and Hines shared a special connection to Palm Springs, a city they considered a second home and where they frequently performed. The duo delighted audiences in the celebrated Palm Springs Follies, while Mimi headlined productions at iconic local venues, including the McCallum Theatre, Purple Room, Camelot Theatre, and the Annenberg Theatre.