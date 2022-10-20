A PATSY CLINE HOLIDAY CONCERT Opens at Sierra Madre Playhouse Next Month

One of the biggest box-office hits and critical successes in the history of Sierra Madre Playhouse was its 2015 production of the musical Always....Patsy Cline. Now, the Playhouse is bringing back that show's dynamic star and musical director, reuniting them for an extraordinary concert entertainment, A Patsy Cline Holiday Concert.

Cori Cable Kidder returns as the Patsy Cline character, singing a cavalcade of country classics (Walkin' After Midnight; Crazy) and holiday hits (Jingle Bell Rock, White Christmas). The two-hour event of toe-tapping tunes is just right for a memorable holiday show.

Cori Cable Kidder was born in Arkansas and graduated from Ouachita Baptist University. Her numerous musical theatre credits include roles in Pump Boys and Dinettes (at Sierra Madre Playhouse); Hello, Dolly!; The Full Monty; The Producers; Titanic; Chicago; Anything Goes; Mame; Damn Yankees: and so much more. She is also a choreographer.

Sean Paxton is Sierra Madre Playhouse's favorite musical director. His previous shows at Sierra Madre Playhouse include Always...Patsy Cline; Pump Boys and Dinettes; Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and Then Some!); Dames at Sea; and The Marvelous Wonderettes. He also composed original music for our productions of Deathtrap and Stuart Little. A graduate of USC School of Music, he is an ASCAP Award-winning composer.

There will be a 4-piece band.

Tickets are already selling briskly for this show, so please reserve your tickets early. A Patsy Cline Holiday Concert is a guaranteed good time.

WHAT: A Patsy Cline Holiday Concert. A delightful concert entertainment for the holiday season.

WHO: Starring Cori Cable Kidder. Musical director: Sean Paxton.

WHERE: Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. This is just east of Pasadena. Ample free parking is available in lots behind the Playhouse and across the street, as well as street parking.

WHEN: Opens Friday, November 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. Performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Also, Wednesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, December 22 at 7:30 p.m. Closes Friday, December 23. Sunday, December 11 is sold out.

ADMISSION: $45.00. Seniors (65+) $40.00. Youth (21 and under) $25.00.

DISCOUNTS : Teen tickets (age 13-19) are available at $5.00 through the TeenTix Pass program. Go to our website to learn more. Group discounts are available for groups of ten or more. Go to our website to learn more.

RESERVATIONS: (626) 355-4318.

ONLINE TICKETING: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204360®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fsierramadreplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: Two hours, plus intermission.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: Suitable for all ages.

All current COVID-19 safety protocols in place at the time of the event will be followed. As of this writing, that means that masks will be worn inside the Playhouse, and vaccination cards or digital records will be checked.