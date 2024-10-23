A Noise Within's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Noise Within’s production of A Christmas Carol — a stage adaptation by Geoff Elliott that is uniquely faithful to the original novel by Charles Dickens — will once again return for the 2024 holiday season. Performances take place at the company’s Pasadena venue from December 1 through December 24.



Every word in Elliott’s play is right out of the novel — not a single one has been added. Throw in lush original music, eye-popping costumes, holiday crafts in the beautifully decorated lobby and photo ops with the cast after the show, and this A Christmas Carol might just be the best holiday party in town.



Co-directed by Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, Elliott also alternates in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge with Frederick Stuart, each playing opposite Riley Shanahan as Marley. Trisha Miller is the Ghost of Christmas Past, Anthony Adu is the Ghost of Christmas Present, and David A. Rangel is the Ghost of Christmas Future. Kasey Mahaffy returns as Bob Cratchit and Emily Kosloski is back as Mrs. Cratchit. Brooklyn Bao, Stella Bullock, Brendan Burgos, John Preston and Estella Stuart take on the roles of the Cratchit children, with Aria Zhang as Tiny Tim. The narrator is Mildred Marie Langford, and Madison Keffer rounds out the ensemble.



”I say it every year — A Christmas Carol is the greatest story of redemption ever written,” says Elliott. “There is so much depth that we’re able to make new discoveries each time we do it, keeping the production fresh with new surprises year after year. It’s always a little bit different.”



“The play offers such a great balance between a spooky ghost story, and the joy and exuberance that comes with Scrooge’s transformation,” suggests Rodriguez-Elliott. “The story is sophisticated in a way that appeals to adults, but it’s not out of reach for a young audience.”



The creative team includes composer and sound designer Robert Oriol, music director Rod Bagheri; original Costume Designer Angela Balogh Calin; wig and makeup designer Tony Valdés; lighting designer Ken Booth; projections designer Kristy Campbell; and properties designer Stephen Taylor. The assistant stage manager is Irene D. Lee.



Performances of A Christmas Carol take place December 1 through December 24 on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be three additional performances, on Monday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. A preview performance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30at 7 p.m. In addition, there will be one sensory-friendly “Relaxed Performance” on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m., offering audiences a shorter run time; freedom to talk and move around the theater during the performance; reduced lighting and sound effects; designated activity/relaxation spaces for those who need a break; and trained staff available to assist patrons throughout the event. More information is available at www.anoisewithin.org/relaxed-performances.

