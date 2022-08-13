A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES Returns To The Stage This September

"A Light in Dark Places: A collection of plays for hope" (ALIDP) returns for its seventh year during National Suicide Prevention Week. The show is a series of short plays that crush taboos and open up channels for hope and healing for people whose lives have been affected by suicide. ALIDP features five original short plays that provoke healthy discussion about mental health and depression, inform about suicide prevention resources and remind people that there is always someone there to listen and help. The long-running show is highly regarded by both theatre aficionados and mental health organizations alike.

"Our whole society has been through years of extreme life challenges," said Kelly O'Malley, producer and director of the ALIDP and founder of the non-profit A Light in Dark Places. That makes it more important than ever to create a safer community where people feel comfortable asking for help. ALIDP uses the power of the performing arts to reduce the stigma and silence surrounding the topic of suicide. By making it easier to talk about this sensitive and important issue, we can save lives."

ALIDP will be performed September 8th (invited dress rehearsal for press), 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th, 17th, 18th. Friday and Saturday performances at 8pm, and Sunday performances at 7pm. Tickets are $20. For reservations, please visit alightindarkplaces.eventbrite.com. September 10th is a special pay-what-you-can performance. Tickets for that performance must be reserved in advance by emailing info@alightindarkplaces.org. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the nation's largest non-profit dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

A Light in Dark Places is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization that uses the arts to bring understanding to the topic of suicide, raises awareness of the signs to look for and gives hope to those struggling with mental health conditions and/or thoughts of suicide. "A Light in Dark Places: A collection of Plays for Hope," opens up discussion, builds community, and reaches out to remind people that we are not alone, and that it is okay not to be okay.

To find out more or about A Light in Dark Places, please visit www.alightindarkplaces.org.