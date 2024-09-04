A GIRL GROWS WINGS US Premiere to be Presented at The Los Angeles Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Latino Theater Company and Mexico’s Organización Secreta Teatro will present the U.S. premiere of A Girl Grows Wings. Commissioned by Latino Theater Company and developed in the company’s Circle of Imaginistas playwriting group, this unique work by Chicana playwright Marisela Treviño Orta premiered earlier this year in an interdisciplinary production developed and devised by Mexico City’s Organización Secreta Teatro, directed by artistic director Rocío Carrillio. That production now makes its way back to Latino Theater Company for a two-week run, October 12 through Oct. 20 at The Los Angeles Theatre Center in downtown L.A. (Following its initial two-week run, A Girl Grows Wings will see additional performances as part of Latino Theater Company’s upcoming Encuentro 2024 Latino/a/x theater festival, set to take place October 24 through November 10.)

Inspired by testimonials and essays written by young, undocumented immigrants known as “Dreamers,” A Girl Grows Wings poignantly depicts one girl’s journey as she navigates the fallout her status inflicts on her hopes and dreams. The daughter of undocumented immigrants who fled violence in their home country, Alma’s parents cross the border when she is just an infant. At the age of 18, Alma begins to navigate the world of possibility in the only country she’s ever called home. However, learning of her undocumented status presents new challenges and betrayals. Alma goes on a journey to reconnect with her fractured cultural identity and her familial roots. Triumphing over adversity, she grows her wings in a touchingly beautiful and imaginative style.

Organización Secreta Teatro is renowned for its interdisciplinary style that blends theater, dance, video art, sound design and live music. The ensemble includes Mercedes Olea, Beatriz Cabrera Tavares, Ernesto Lecuona, Alejandro Joan Camarena, Jonathan Ramos, Stefanie Izquierdo, Brisei Pérez Guerrero and Paula Bucio on percussion. The creative team includes set, costume and production designer Erika Gómez, and composer sound designer José Luis Esquivel. Video art is by Miriam Romero, mask and prop design are by Arturo Vega, and lighting design is by the production’s director, Rocío Carrillo.

Orta is an award-winning playwright who graduated from the Iowa Playwrights Workshop. Her work has been presented at Arizona Theater Company; Brava Theater; Kitchen Dog Theater; Milagro Theater in Portland, Oregon; Nashville Children's Theatre; New Jersey Repertory Company; and at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

The Latino Theater Company is dedicated to providing a world-class arts center for those pursuing artistic excellence; a laboratory where both tradition and innovation are honored and honed; and a place where the convergence of people, cultures and ideas contribute to the future. Now in its 39th year, LTC has operated The Los Angeles Theatre Center, a landmark building in Downtown’s Historic Core, since 2006. Earlier this month, the company was honored with six Stage Raw awards for four different plays produced in 2023.

Organización Secreta Teatro, founded in 1991, is a Mexican company dedicated to the exploration of interdiscipline and myth as scenic poetics in a permanent laboratory. It develops theater committed to the issues of women, sexual diversity, migration and the need for community ethics. Interdiscipline, as a horizontal dialogue between theater, dance, video art, sound design and live music, is a fundamental part of the company's imprint, which has earned it recognition inside and outside the country. Find more information at organizacionsecretateatro.com/ | laboratorio escénico mexicano

A Girl Grows Wings opens on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m., with performances thereafter on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through October 20. Two preview performances take place on Thursday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 11, both at 8 p.m. All tickets are Pay-What-You-Can in $5 increments: $10, $15, $20, $25. $30, $35, $40, $45 except the previews and the Thursday night performance, each of which is a flat $10.

The Los Angeles Theatre Center is located at 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. Parking is available for $8 with box office validation at Los Angeles Garage Associate Parking structure, 545 S. Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 (between 5th and 6th Streets, just behind the theater).



