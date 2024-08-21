A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO CHOOSE World Premiere Announced At The Taylor Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In light of recent legislation heavily restricting access to abortion care across the country, The Taylor Studio, in Burbank, CA is set to house the World Premiere of a powerful new stage production: “A Fundamental Right to Choose.”

Written and directed by Jennifer Taylor, the production aims to shed light on the mass impact the reversal of Roe vs. Wade has had on the American public - with a heavy emphasis on the effect it’s had on women's reproductive rights, their healthcare, and their everyday lives. Told through a series of connected vignettes, the play follows the stories of five different women, from five different states where abortion is now deemed illegal.

Each of the women is faced with a dire need for abortion care, but are unable to obtain one due to the various challenges and obstacles presented by the legislation of their respective states. Audiences are taken on an emotional journey that explores the complexities and nuances of choice, autonomy, and the fatal consequences of restrictive legislation.

"This play is a powerful and timely exploration of the consequences of abortion bans on both individuals and society as a whole," said Jennifer Taylor.

"Through the lens of these women's experiences, we hope to provoke thought, spark conversation, and inspire action to protect reproductive rights for all."

Featuring a talented cast of actors, including Delante Desouza of HBO’s Emmy Nominated series Winning Time & Eugenia Kuzmina of Universal’s Bad Moms.

"A Fundamental Right to Choose" promises to engage and challenge audiences to consider the implications of constrained abortion laws. The production is a call to action for communities to stand up for women's rights and advocate for access to safe and legal abortion.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience this important and impactful play. Tickets are now available for performances running from September 13th to October 19th 2024 at Living-Truthfully Theatre at The Taylor Studio. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.thetaylorstudio.com.

