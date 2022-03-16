A BENCH IN THE SHADE Comes to Elite Theatre Company This Week

Live Theatre is back! The Elite Theatre Company will welcome audiences to its next South Stage production, A Bench in the Shade, by Ron Clark.

This production opens on Friday, March 18, 2022 and runs through April 3, 2022. Showtimes are Friday-Saturday at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm.There is also a special Thursday show on March 31, 2022 at 8 pm. The show is open to all ages.

A Bench in the Shade is about Annie and Paul, who were engaged many years ago and now reside at the same retirement home, Seaside Heights. Annie is played by longtime resident and well-known local actress Suzy Thatcher. Paul is played by Dale Alpert, another well-known local actor of Ventura County. Annie is intrigued by the arrival of Italian actor Roberto (Tim Holtwick). The pending closure of the retirement home makes the new romance problematic. Directed by Colin Fluxman, the show offers a perceptive view of aging and companionship that will touch the hearts of young and old.

Info at www.theelite.org. Elite Theater Company is located at 2731 S. Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA 93035. Adult admission is $20.00, Seniors, Students and Military $17.00, Groups of 10 or more are $10.00 each.

The Elite Theatre Company, in consultation with other theatrical companies and performance venues in southern California, is adjusting its precautionary policies regarding the ongoing pandemic. To gain entrance to The Elite, all artists, audiences, and staff are required to present a photo ID plus proof of vaccination and booster against COVID-19 or an officially administered negative COVID-19 test (taken within the previous 72 hours). Audience members may choose to wear masks; all volunteer staff and crew at The Elite will continue to wear masks for the protection of our audiences, staff, and artists; this policy shall remain in effect until further notice.

The Elite Theatre Company (ETC) has been entertaining, educating, and enriching its audience since 1994. After 19 seasons at the Petit Playhouse in Oxnard's Historic Heritage Square, ETC moved to present, larger venue at Channel Islands Harbor Fisherman's Wharf at the site of the old Maritime Museum, a facility that will elevate ETC's ability to produce the highest quality theater in Ventura County on its Main and South stages. The Elite Theatre Company is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization as well as a proud member of the Four-Star Theater Awards Committee and the alliance of Ventura County Theaters.