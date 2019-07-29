3,000 Miles Off-Broadway Presents TUESDAY NITES UnPlugged At El Portal Theatre

3,000 Miles Off-Broadway proudly presents TUESDAY NITES UnPlugged at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA. Fortunate Son: September 3, Elton The Early Years: October 1 and A Taylor Made Tapestry: November 5. All performances at 7:30pm. All tickets $35.

TUESDAY NITES UnPlugged is a new concert series featuring some of the finest tribute acts performing today... acoustically. The presentation styles range from a single performer accompanying themselves on piano or guitar to full bands with all the intricacy and complexity of the original arrangements, yet still acoustically driven. The concerts are delightfully intimate, full of good stories and a unique way to experience and enjoy the music. Each concert occurs the first Tuesday of the month.

FORTUNATE SON

America's Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival

September 3, 2019 @ 7:30pm

Combining timeless CCR favorites and Fogerty solo hits, Brad Ford & FORTUNATE SON truly personifies the spirit and grit of America's Favorite Rock & Roll Band! This show is for all ages and features the best of both worlds-timeless CCR classics and legendary Fogerty solo hits. From the swampy blues of BORN ON THE BAYOU & GREEN RIVER, to the country influences of BAD MOON RISING, LODI, & LOOKIN' OUT MY BACK DOOR. Rock anthems such as PROUD MARY, CENTERFIELD, WHO'LL STOP THE RAIN, & HAVE YOU EVER SEEN THE RAIN. All these classics are delivered with the authentic sound, look and feel of John Fogerty.

Brad Ford as John Fogerty - Lead Vocals/Guitar/Harmonica

Mike Franceschini (Aka "The Butcher") - Guitar/Vocals

Ron Ota (Aka "The Deacon") - Bass /Vocals

Dan Murdy (Aka "The Matrixx") - Drums/Percussion

ELTON - THE EARLY YEARS

Starring Kenny Metcalf

October 1, 2019 @ 7:30pm

Fans who love Elton John will adore Kenny Metcalf! It's not just the sequins and the big glasses; it's not just the smiles - when Kenny sings he takes the audience to a real live Elton John performance.

This is a show that transports the crowd to the early career of Elton John's music. The hits sound magical and perfect from "Benny and the Jets" to "Rocket Man" to "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road".

Kenny's great live vocals and the band's tight sets make this band wonderful for casino events, huge outdoor festivals, prestigious private events, and renowned night clubs.

A TAYLOR MADE TAPESTRY

Starring Jeannie Austin and Stephen Bock

November 5, 2019 @ 7:30pm

This special event is a recreation of the 2009 Reunion concert at the Troubadour Theatre between James Taylor and Carole King. This intimate, unplugged concert will feature the best music of both of these amazing artists.

Taylor Made, The James Taylor Tribute Band, consists of a group of musicians who are dedicated to bringing the uplifting, soulful and memorable sounds of the legendary singer-songwriter. The next best thing to JT himself! Featuring Stephen Bock, Darryl Lieberstein, Clark Pardee, and Derek Phillips.

Carole King's incredible songbook is performed to perfection by sound-alike Jeannie Austin on piano recreates the timeless hits of the world's most revered female singer-songwriter. The show will leave your audiences with memories of the music King wrote and recorded: hit singles like "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow", "One Fine Day", "Up on the Roof"; and great songs from the Grammy-winning Tapestry album which featured James Taylor on guitar and backing vocals: "You've Got a Friend", "Natural Woman", "It's Too Late", and "I Feel the Earth Move".

El Portal Theatre is a historic landmark in the San Fernando Valley located in the heart of North Hollywood just minutes from Universal Studios, Warner Brothers, Disney, ABC, CBS-Radford and NBC Burbank. The theatre, originally built as a vaudeville house in 1926, sits across Lankershim Blvd from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and the Art Institute of California-Hollywood. In June of 2017 El Portal christened its Mainstage Theatre THE Debbie Reynolds MAINSTAGE In honor of Debbie and her participation with the theatre.

For tickets and information please call 818-508-4200 or online at www.elportaltheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You