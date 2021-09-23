UNDER THE HEAVENS To Screen At The 2021 Oscar-Qualifying Hollyshorts Film Festival

The team behind UNDER THE HEAVENS has announced that the award-winning live action short will screen in competition at the Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival.

The annual festival saw over 5,000 submissions for its 17th edition. The 2021 festival will take place both in-person at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres and virtually on Bitpix between September 23 - October 1, 2021.

UNDER THE HEAVENS directed by Gustavo Milan follows the story of a Venezuelan mother whose ability to breastfeed causes her fate to be forever intertwined with a young mother and her baby, while they immigrate to Brazil to find work to support their families.

"It's a real honor to screen Under the Heavens (Seiva Bruta) at HollyShorts. The festival is known for its commitment to quality, showcasing nothing but the best shorts in the world." Milan stated. He hopes that audiences "become familiar with their own fear and sense of abandonment in order to nurture compassion for others, so the film becomes no longer just the story of Marta, the protagonist, but the story of all of us."

Audiences can catch the film on Saturday, September 25 at 7:30pm at the TCL CHINESE 6 THEATRE #1.

Over 300 films will play throughout the festival. Winners will be announced on Friday, October 1, 2021 along with the three Oscar-Qualifying categories, Best Short Film, Best Live Action, and Best Animation Short.

For tickets and the complete schedule please visit: hollyshorts.com.