11th Annual David Sedaris Writing Competition Announced

CAP UCLA and SCA presents 11th Annual David Sedaris Humor Writing Competition.

Now - May 15 "David Sedaris has become a reigning master of crystalline social commentary and blisteringly humorous self-reflection." -Los Angeles Times UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) with the Student Committee for the Arts at UCLA are pleased to present the 11th annual David Sedaris Writing Competition. Humorous stories of 2000 words or less are due no later than Friday, May 1 at noon PST for a chance to win a copy of Sedaris' selected works.

The idea to sponsor a humor writing contest for UCLA students originally came from SCA ten years ago. The first year of the contest, Sedaris was so tickled by the competition that he invited all three student winners to introduce him from the stage of Royce Hall. One of the delightful things about Sedaris is his excitement for supporting others. Even though Sedaris can't be with CAP UCLA this year, this writing competition tradition can still go on and is now opened up to the entire CAP UCLA family.

David Sedaris has been a part of CAP UCLA's season for the past twenty-one years. With his sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris has become one of America's preeminent humor writers. The skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that he is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

Taking inspiration and note from "one of the greatest humorists writing today," all are welcome to submit an original work here. Prizes include a copy of Sedaris' selected works, published on the SCA and CAP UCLA websites, recognition in the CAP UCLA weekly newsletter and, of course, bragging rights.

The contest deadlines follow below. To receive updates please rsvp to the Facebook event here.





