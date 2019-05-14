THE HUMAN[OID] EXPERIENCE Opens at the Hollywood Fringe Festival

THE NAKED PLUMBER presents THE HUMAN[OID] EXPERIENCE. First time Fringers and brothers Chris and Corduroy Chapman tackle the issues of pain and escapism in the Age of Technology. The Human[oid] Experience is a Tragicomedy centered around a heartbroken novelist in the face of a career-defining deadline, an emotional robot, and the all too familiar void. THE HUMAN[OID] EXPERIENCE opens June 6th as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival at The Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Hedelle, and her humanoid companion/writing apparatus, Alfred, maintain a consistent writing routine: Netflix, Adult films, and, hastily sent messages to her former lover. After a career threatening call from her agent, Hedelle is forced to overcome her vices and submit the necessary pages before the deadline or risk losing the one thing that gave her life meaning. Meanwhile, Alfred has just been given a life-altering update that will allow him to realize his own consciousness. The consequences of which make it almost impossible for Hedelle to reach her mark.

Tickets: $10 Purchase here: hff19.org/6073

Corduroy Chapman, the playwright and playing the role of the Humanoid Butler, graduated from Cal State Long Beach as a theatre artist in 2018. He has performed in his own work in the U.S., England, and India. Today he can be found taking classes at The Upright Citizens Brigade and The Clown School.





