Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles to Present DANCING QUEENS Finale Concert

Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will present the final concert of Season 46, DANCING QUEENS, on Saturday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 22 at 3:30 p.m. at the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. This musical tribute, in celebration of Pride Month, will feature over 20 iconic songs spanning every genre, performed by GMCLA’s 200-member Chorus. This electrifying evening, conducted by GMCLA’s Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison and choreographed by Ray Leeper (GMCLA regular, Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars), features special guest artists – dance-music diva and super-ally Kristine W (17 #1 singles, tying Mariah Carey for the sixth- most Billboard #1 dance hits) and Broadway star, Emmy-winning writer, legendary performer, and advocate Bruce Vilanch (Broadway and National Tour of Hairspray as Edna Turnblad).

DANCING QUEENS is an eleganza extravaganza, as GMCLA’s singers perform the most iconic dance melodies of every genre—from Carmina Burana to Singin’ in the Rain, The King and I, My Fair Lady, Hairspray, and The Producers, to Lionel Ritchie, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Bee Gees, Luther Vandross, ABBA, Earth Wind and Fire, Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa and of course, Donna Summer!

“With music that we’ve danced to, from the stage to the club, DANCING QUEENS is a perfect way to end the season and herald the beginning of summer,” shared Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. “These glorious melodies we know and love, lifted by over 200 voices and our dancers, will surely have our audience dancing in the aisles. I’m thrilled that Kristine W, one of the top selling dance club music artists of all time, and Bruce Vilanch, Broadway star and legendary voice for our community, are both joining us to bring something truly wonderful to GMCLA’s truly over-the-top Pride Celebration.”

The Pride concert DANCING QUEENS will be on Saturday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 22 at 3:30 p.m. at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills (8440 Wilshire Boulevard). Single tickets range from $45 to $125 and are now available online.

The Chorus will also present GMCLA’s 2025 GALA immediately after the Saturday concert of DANCING QUEENS. The annual fundraiser will take place in the beautifully restored Art Deco lobby of the Saban Theatre. Proceeds from the gala will benefit GMCLA’s nationally recognized Alive Music Project in the schools and free concert performances in the community.

GMCLA’s 2025 GALA will be a truly spectacular event. The celebration begins with photos on the GMCLA Pink Carpet as guests arrive. A fabulous silent auction featuring unique experiences and exciting travel packages will be available for bidding online prior to the event, and auction items will be on display at the concert and dinner. After the concert, gala guests will enjoy an open bar before being seated for an elegant dinner and exciting live auction.

Each year, GMCLA honors outstanding individuals, companies, or institutions with GMCLA’s Voice Award—a longstanding Chorus tradition. This year, GMCLA will present their Artistic Voice Award to the always outspoken actor and writer, DANCING QUEENS special guest artist Bruce Vilanch. GMCLA’s Civic Voice Award will be presented to business leader Tristan Schukraft, CEO of MISTR and owner of The Abbey West Hollywood and Tryst Hotels in San Juan, Puerto Vallarta, and the Fire Island Pines.

“For decades, Bruce Vilanch has been a loud and proud voice in entertainment and blazed a trail for so many others to follow,” expressed Spisto. “He’s given an extraordinary amount of his time and talent to causes for the LGBTQ+ community and honoring Bruce was long overdue. I’m delighted he’ll be with us for both the gala and the concert. Tristan Shukraft is, quite simply, making the lives of gay men and our community better through both his mission to make prep easier to access for all and his mission to keep iconic LGBTQ+ spaces for, and in, our community. Tristan is a force for good who is making a huge difference.”

Individual gala tickets are $750, $1,250, and $2,500 and table sponsorships are available for 10 guests at $7,500 and $12,500, and $25,000. All gala tickets and sponsorships include prime front orchestra seating for the concert and special recognition in the program and on GMCLA’s website. Complimentary parking and program ads are also included in the upper-level ticket and sponsorship benefits. The 2025 GALA will be held immediately after the concert at the Saban Theatre.

