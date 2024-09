Get Access To Every Broadway Story



United Stages will present the World Premiere of DIVA The Play, written and performed by Vivienne Powell. Leah Patterson, an award-winning director will be at the helm. The show opens November 1st – 10th, 2024, at the Zephyr Theatre. Tickets: https://buytickets.at/na71/1382198

ABOUT DIVA

DIVA is the story of world-renowned Australian opera singer Louisa McCrae reliving her life through the lens of a fractured mind. As she unpacks a suitcase full of memories, she is transported back to powerful moments that shaped her extraordinary life. As her mind starts slipping, can she hold onto the memories long enough to revive her broken heart?

THE TEAM

Vivienne Powell – Playwright / Performer

Leah Patterson - Director

Megan Reed – Production Stage Manager

Kim A. Tolman – Production Designer

Kate Bergh – Costume Designer

Felicity Jurd – Dialect Coach

Nova Meza - Sound Designer

Sandra Kuker-Franco – Publicist (SANDRA KUKER PR)

Jacqui Rathner – Front of House Manager

Performance Schedule

Thursday, October 31st, 2:00pm MATINEE PREVIEW

Friday, November 1st, 8:00pm (OPENING NIGHT)

Saturday, November 2nd, 8:00pm

Sunday, November 3rd, 2:00pm

Sunday, November 3rd, 7:00pm

Friday, November 8th, 8:00pm

Saturday, November 9th, 8:00pm

Sunday, November 10th, 2:00pm

Sunday, November 10th, 7:00pm (CLOSING NIGHT)

