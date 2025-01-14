Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Daria DeGaetano - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Carmela Newman - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse



Best Direction Of A Musical

Attilio Rigotti - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company



Best Direction Of A Play

Brecken Hummer - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company



Best Ensemble

WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Hegarty - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kailey Schnurman - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center



Best Musical

WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center



Best Performer In A Musical

Laila canelo - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center



Best Performer In A Play

Abbey Rice - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company



Best Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - EastLine Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Mazzarella - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Hetland - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Justin Lowenhar - SPRING AWAKENING - Second Stage Productions



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Chazz Palminteri - TIL DEATH DO US PART, YOU FIRST - CM Performing Arts Center



Favorite Local Theatre

Cultural arts playhouse



