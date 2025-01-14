Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Daria DeGaetano - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Carmela Newman - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical
Attilio Rigotti - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play
Brecken Hummer - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company

Best Ensemble
WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ben Hegarty - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kailey Schnurman - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center

Best Musical
WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center

Best Performer In A Musical
Laila canelo - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center

Best Performer In A Play
Abbey Rice - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company

Best Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - EastLine Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
John Mazzarella - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Hetland - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Justin Lowenhar - SPRING AWAKENING - Second Stage Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Chazz Palminteri - TIL DEATH DO US PART, YOU FIRST - CM Performing Arts Center

Favorite Local Theatre
Cultural arts playhouse
 



