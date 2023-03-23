Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: First Look at THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at The John W. Engeman Theater

The cast of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL features Christopher Behmke, Nate Hackmann and Arianne Davidow.

Mar. 23, 2023  

The John W. Engeman Theater's production of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL will run through Sunday, April 30, 2023. Get a first look at the cast in action!

The Scarlet Pimpernel is a swashbuckling, sensuous, musical adventure. Percy Blakeney, a proper Englishman, takes on a sword-fighting and dashing double identity as The Scarlet Pimpernel to save French citizens from the blood-hungry guillotine. The Pimpernel's exploits soon become the talk of Paris, however, the fanatical Agent Chauvelin will stop at nothing to catch the Pimpernel and send him to the guillotine. With a rousing and passionate score by Frank Wildhorn, who also wrote the music for Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel is a thrilling musical!

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL is directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato.

The Creative Team includes Michael McBride (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Kurt Alger (Costume and Wig Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), John Collins (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), MOLLY CONKLIN (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL features Christopher Behmke as PERCY BLAKENEY /THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, Nate Hackmann as CHAUVELIN and Arianne Davidow as MARGUERITE ST. JUST.







