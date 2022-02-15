VIDEO: First Look at ROCK OF AGES at The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater presents ROCK OF AGES. Performances began on Thursday, January 27, 2022, and run through Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Check out the cast in action below!

The five-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway musical smash ROCK OF AGES tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day - and the music. ROCK OF AGES' electric score features all your favorite '80s rock anthems and power ballads, including "Every Rose has its Thorn," "I Wanna Know What Love is," "Here I Go Again," "Don't Stop Believin'," and more! So, get ready to rock and roll all night....or at least until the curtain goes down!

ROCK OF AGES is Directed by Igor Goldin (Engeman Theater: Matilda, Newsies, Gypsy, Oklahoma, 1776; Off-Broadway: YANK!, With Glee, A Ritual of Faith; Regional: Seattle 5th Ave., Goodspeed Musicals, Cape Playhouse, Tuacahn Center for the Arts), and Choreographed by Natalie Malotke (Engeman Theater: Once; Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Off Broadway: Carnegie Hall, City Center, Lincoln Center; National Tour: Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live!; Regional: Pittsburgh Music Theatre, Northern Stage, TexArts and Wagon Wheel; Film: "SNL Season 47", "PBS - A Capitol Fourth").

The Creative Team includes JEFF COX (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Kurt Alger (Costume and Wig Design), JOSE SANTIAGO (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), SCOTT WOJCIK, Courtney Hammond, and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), LISA STAFFORD (Production Stage Manager).