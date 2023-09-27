Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French To Hold Book Signing At LI Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, October 8

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French will be on hand to sign his book, "Twisted Business: Lessons from My Life in Rock ‘n Roll" in addition to participating in a related Q&A event at the Click Here in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY) on October 8th starting at 7pm. This is a ticketed event.

Also expected to attend will be Ken Neil and Mark “The Animal” Mendoza, who are, respectively, the original and current bassists of Twisted Sister. Rounding out the list of guests will be John Gatto and Joe Franco (both of whom were original members of The Good Rats), Randy Jackson and Felix Hanneman of Zebra, and Mark Fowler of the Stanton Anderson Band.

For tickets, please visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/tickets-and-gift-cards/

In addition to founding Twisted Sister, a world-famous heavy metal band that has sold more than 20 million records worldwide, Jay Jay French is one of the top entrepreneurs in entertainment. After taking over as manager in the ‘70s, French developed Twisted Sister into the most heavily licensed heavy metal band in history, leading the group to perform more than 9,000 shows in forty countries.

Part business book, part memoir, Twisted Business is an unexpected, inspiring, whirlwind story of transformation and redemption. Twisted Business follows French's adventure-filled life—from growing up in New York City in the sixties, to working as a drug dealer and struggling as an addict before quitting cold-turkey, and finally, to creating and cultivating Twisted Sister and turning it into one of the most successful brands in the world.



Together with his mentor, Steve Farber, a best-selling author and one of the world's top leadership and management experts, French offers unique, hard-earned tips and advice from his nearly 50 years as a musician, music business manager, and entrepreneur. French shows how, through tenacity, grit, and dedication, anyone can create their own brand, grow a successful business, re-invent themselves, or simply find success in what they love to do. Entertaining, provocative, funny, and informative, this book is the trip of a lifetime and a treasured guide for entrepreneurs, business people, and music fans alike.