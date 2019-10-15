The 23rd Annual Long Island International Film Expo is Open for Submissions

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is proud to announce that the 23rd annual Long Island International Film Expo (LIIFE), Nassau County's longest running regional film festival, is now accepting submissions.

"The film, television and commercial industries are a huge economic engine in Nassau County, and LIIFE provides a networking community for local independent filmmakers to meet filmmakers from the world over. This film festival also brings unique films to our local constituents who prove to be a sophisticated movie-going audience," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

LIIFE will be held from July 10 - 16, 2020 at the historic Bellmore Movies and will include local and foreign film screenings, celebrity appearances, entertaining and informative panels, a star-studded awards ceremony, Q & A with filmmakers from the world over and networking galore. Early bird submission pricing will be in effect until, January 1, regular submission pricing will be held until January 20, 2020. Cut-off date for submission is March 3. Alumni discounts are available for past LIIFErs by emailing longislandfilmexpo@gmail.com

Festivals of the past have included such luminaries as Danny Aiello, Ed Asner, Blue Bloods' Robert Clohessy, Abigail Hawk, Ralph Macchio, John Amos, Ally Sheedy, 30 Rock's Kevin Brown, Cathy Moriarty, Steve Buscemi, Ed Burns, William Sadler, Ilene Kristen, and so many more.

Categories include shorts, features, documentaries, student films, animations, Long Island, foreign films, music videos, trailer, webisodes and screenplays and their new horror category. Submit today for early-bird submission pricing to:

https://filmfreeway.com/LIIFETheLongIslandInternationalFilmExpo.

For questions, please email longislandfilmexpo@gmail.com

Scared for Your LIIFE, the Long Island Film-TV Foundation's short horror film festival is also accepting submissions until October 31, 2019. Scared for Your LIIFE returns for its third year and will be held the Long Island Puppet Theater on Saturday December 7th, 2019. To submit, go to:

https://filmfreeway.com/ScaredforyourLiife.

If you've had a previous film at LIIFE or Scared for Your LIIFE, alumni discounts will apply as well.





