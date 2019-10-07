Taylor Dayne Brings TELL IT TO MY HEART Tour to Patchogue Theatre

Pop icon Taylor Dayne brings her 30th Anniversary "Tell It To My Heart" Tour to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Saturday, October 12 at 8pm. Ticket prices range between $39 - $69, plus applicable fees. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Taylor Dayne's groundbreaking debut single "Tell It To My Heart" turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with seventeen Top 20 singles over the course of her three-decade career, including Number Ones "Love Will Lead You Back," "Prove Your Love," "I'll Be Your Shelter," With Every Beat of My Heart," "I'll always Love You," and more! Taylor has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three GRAMMY nominations, an American Music Award, multiple New York Music Awards, received New York Music Hall of Fame honors and ranked as the Number 18 Female Dance artist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine. She is one of the very few artists in musical history to successfully crossover into almost every musical genre and chart with hit singles in Pop, Dance, R&B, Adult contemporary and Rock.

Equally recognized for her songwriting talent, Taylor wrote many of her own hits as well as Tina Turner's "Whatever You Want." With a truly distinctive vocal style and powerful range, she created a unique vocal sound all her own that defined an era by her music. As the late 80s moved into the 90s, her chart-topping songs came with her. Her cover of Barry White's "Can't Get Enough Of Your Love" and "Send Me A Lover" brought a strength and power to a female voice seldom heard in history. Taylor's international radio and record success along with her stage presence and world tours took her musical message of love and passion straight to the heart of her fans and audiences worldwide.

By the late 90s, Taylor's career grew further as an actress. She appeared in film, TV and stage, from Broadway favorites like Elton John's award-winning production of "Aida," and Mel Brooks "Archie" and "Mehitable," to working with legendary composer Jules Styne to reprise the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway. Taylor also appeared in movies including "Love Affair" with Warren Beatty and Annette Benning and co-starred in Denis Leary's TV drama "Rescue Me". She also starred in the HBO film "STAG" and co-starred on Showtime's original series "Rude Awakening" while continuing to record, write and produce her last two studio records " Naked Without You" and "Satisfied," which gave her Number 1 "Beautiful" and top 10 chart hit "Unstoppable."

Her growth as an artist was enhanced by the birth of her twins in early 2002. Her voice became stronger and more meaningful as she took on single motherhood, empowerment, surrogacy and parenthood head-on, becoming a voice and an advocate for working woman, same-sex marriage, parenting and fertility. Her 2016 TEDWoman talk opened her career to more speaking engagements inspirational and monumental moments, and paved the way to her soon to be released memoir.

In 2018, Taylor celebrated her 30th year anniversary release of "Tell It To My Heart," offering her fans a 30-year Deluxe Edition greatest hits release with additional mixes and 2 new songs. Also, in conjunction with this anniversary, The Tell it to my Heart Tour continues this year as she celebrates that milestone with her fans in concert.

In addition, in 2019 Taylor released her memoir "Tell It To My Heart" on February 14th, which was on Amazon's bestseller list for many weeks. She continues to tour throughout the world and is currently working on anticipated new music.





