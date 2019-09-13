THE SIXTIES SHOW Returns to Bay Street Theater November 1

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts announces the return of The Sixties Show back by popular demand on Friday, November 1 at 8 pm. Tickets are $35 and $45 on the day of the event. Tickets are on sale now at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open to Tuesday through Saturday 11am to 5pm or show time. Dancing is permitted and encouraged. The view of the stage may become partially obstructed for those seated in the first few rows of the theater.



The show features former band members for Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, James Brown, and The Kinks. The members of The Sixties Show were also hand-picked to perform and record with Sir Paul McCartney, The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson, The Bee Gees, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen and other legends and individually have performed at the most renown venues in the world such a Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl, Wembley Stadium, The Grand Rex in Paris, The Budokan in Tokyo and others.



The show is a cross generational crowd pleaser and the band is widely celebrated and known for spot on, note for note recreations of the hits, B-sides and deep album cuts from the greatest songs of the 1960s.



The Sixties Show will take a trip back to another time and place that was the 1960s. It's an encounter of that unforgettable era with the music stripped-down to pulsating 2 guitars, bass, drum and vocal harmony laden British invasion type pop explosions up to the pivotal transition of late 60s orchestrated blasts of harmonious rapture. The electrifying performances transports the audience back to the 1960s by meticulously recreating and celebrating the sights and sounds of that period.



All of the music is performed live, with no samples, backing tracks or prerecorded music. The band uses a state-of the art sound system and only plays authentic 1960s period vintage and reissue vintage gear and instrumentation just like original artist's and original recordings. This combined with genuine 1960s mod costumes that the band wears only add to the meticulous detail and authenticity of this popular and powerful theater show.



In addition to the concert experience, the show is also powerfully dramatized by a combination of narration and 60s archival audio and newsreel footage. The Sixties Show is a high energy trip back in time, that reminds the audience how uniquely inspirational, entertaining, and historically significant the music of the 1960s was and continues to be.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

