THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL To Tour Schools And Libraries

International performance artist, Francis Mabborang, dedicates himself to the arts - both in performance and education. He joins another production designed for the whole family - this one set to tour schools and, libraries, and arts organizations.

Plaza Theatricals, Ltd. Is a non-profit, 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to the performing arts. As part of Arts-In-Education Series, The Plaza Organization has delivered the magic of musical theater to students in the tri-state area. In addition, The Plaza Organization features fully-staged productions that features complete scenery, costume, props and sound system in bringing the classroom curriculum to life.

To start the year 2020, Plaza Organization is kicking off the year by staging a small-cast production of The Rainbow Fish with score, script and lyrics by Austin Zumbro, adapted from the international best-seller and award-winning book and illustrations by Marcus Pfister with its sensational message about friendship and belonging.

Rainbow fish, is a shiny, multi-colored fish is the most beautiful and one of a kind fish in the ocean. When he refuses to share one of his scales to share his vibrant, dazzling and beautiful scales, the whole ocean seems to refuse his presence. This results to an unhappy fish finding himself advised by a wise octopus which gives guidance and advice on generosity, humility and friendship.

The Rainbow Fish will run from January 18 - February 26 in Bellmore, Marathon, Leahman PAC, S. Huntington Library, Massapequa, William Floyd, Centennial Hall, Garden City Rec, Queens College, Longwood Library, Middle Country Library, Great Neck Library, Plainview Old Bethpage Library and St. George Theater Staten Island. Tickets and more information are available through: www.plazatheatrical.com or contact (516)-599-6870 or email: plazatheatricals@gmail.com

This small-cast production was originally adapted by the renowned Bay Area Children's theater and has become a TYA classic across the country. Plaza Theatricals is proud to present Kevin Cusi as the title role of Rainbow Fish, Peyton Bias as Little Fish, Stephanie Lavin as Starfish/Ms. Millow, Lisa Berman as Octopus/Puffer Fish/Hermit Crab and Filipino International Actor, Francis Mabborang as Sardine/Clownfish.

Francis Mabborang recently appeared as Manny Martin/Stylist for a new Christmas Musical, Fluffy The Pine at the Producer's Club Directed by Susan Paroff and Nikki Sorrentino, and Musically Directed by Jonathan Brenner with choreography by Jennie Hughes. He also appeared in an Alumni-engagement for A Sketch of New York?s Christmas Sketch Comedy: A Christmastime in the city directed by Joe DiNozzi and Darien DeMaria. Francis is actively performing in different cabaret shows across New York City and has been in different local productions such as 23andMe as Lawrence, directed by Ken Wolf at the Manhattan Repertory Theater; The Panic Defense as Benny written and directed by Sam Affoumado at the Playroom Theater; A recurring member at A Sketch of New York written and directed by Joe DiNozzi and Darien DeMaria and; The New York Renaissance Faire as Amburong Adel. He have graduated from the American Musical And Dramatic Academy?s Integrated Conservatory Program for Musical Theater.

