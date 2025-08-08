THE LOST WEEKEND: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG To Open At Long Island Picture Frame & Art Gallery Of Oyster Bay in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Long Island Picture Frame & Art Gallery of Oyster Bay will present The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang from Friday, September 19 through Sunday, September 21, 2025. The free, three-day exhibition will showcase rare, candid, limited-edition photographs of John Lennon taken by Pang during their 18-month relationship in the mid-1970s. Pang will appear at the gallery throughout the weekend to meet attendees and share stories behind the images, which will be available for purchase.

Pang was Lennon’s companion during what he later called his “Lost Weekend,” a period that yielded some of his most artistically and commercially successful post-Beatles work. With Pang’s support, Lennon released Mind Games, Walls and Bridges—featuring his only #1 hit single “Whatever Gets You Through the Night”—and Rock and Roll, and collaborated with Elton John, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Mick Jagger, and Ringo Starr. Pang’s voice is heard on “#9 Dream,” and she inspired “Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox).” She also encouraged Lennon to reconnect with family and friends, leading to a reunion with Paul McCartney and a jam session between the two Beatles. One of her photos of Julian Lennon appears on the cover of his most recent album Jude.

Highlights of the exhibition will include the only known photograph of Lennon signing the contract to dissolve The Beatles and one of the last photos of Lennon and McCartney together, taken on March 29, 1974—both being made public for the first time. Other images capture Lennon living in Santa Monica with Ringo Starr, Keith Moon, and Harry Nilsson, as well as moments in the studio with Nilsson while producing Pussy Cats.

The event coincides with the digital release of the documentary The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, produced by Briarcliff Entertainment and available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, Xfinity, Verizon, and Vudu. Pang has documented her time with Lennon in three books: Loving John, John Lennon – The Lost Weekend, and Instamatic Karma.

The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang will be on view Friday, September 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 20 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, September 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Long Island Picture Frame & Art Gallery of Oyster Bay, 20 Audrey Avenue, Oyster Bay, NY. Admission is free. For more information, visit lipf.com or call (516) 558-7511.