THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL Announced At The Gateway

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge - what they don't expect is to fall in love.



The Bodyguard the Musical, based on the 1992 film, features a whole host of irresistible classics by international pop star, Whitney Houston, including "Queen of the Night," "So Emotional," "One Moment in Time," "Saving All My Love," "Run to You," "I Have Nothing," "Greatest Love Of All," "Million Dollar Bill" "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and one of the greatest hit songs of all time - "I Will Always Love You." The show, in its Long Island premiere, will play at The Gateway Playhouse from July 3 through July 20, 2019.



Based on the 1992 Warner Bros. film written by the acclaimed, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan (Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Big Chill, The Empire Strikes Back), with a book by the Oscar-winning and Drama Desk Award-nominated Alexander Dinelaris, this extraordinary production of The Bodyguard the Musical will be led by Keith Andrews (Director, Co-Choreographer) and Debbie Roshe (Associate Director and Co-Choreographer). Mr. Andrews' previous Gateway credits include The Full Monty, The Rocky Horror Show, Rock of Ages, Flashdance the Musical and the Regional Premiere of Gloria Estefan's On Your Feet. Ms Roshe's Gateway credits include Memphis the Musical and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Musical Direction will be by Alexander Rovang in his Gateway debut.



Kimber Sprawl will play Rachel Marron. Ms. Sprawl has appeared on Broadway in A Bronx Tale, the Lion King and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Off Broadway in The Girl from the North Country and performed as a vocalist with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra. Regionally she has starred as Felicia in Memphis the Musical, and Velma Kelly in Chicago. This is her Gateway debut.



Rachel's bodyguard, Frank Farmer, will be played by Michael Shenefelt. Mr. Shenefelt's extensive Television and Film credits include The Act (Hulu), The Code (CBS), Stranger Things (Netflix), Nashville (ABC), Lady and the Tramp (Disney), and Sleepy Hollow (FOX). He also has many regional Shakespeare credits across the United States including Macbeth (Impossible Theater, Washington DC), Henry IV Part 1 (Shakespeare Orange County), and Romeo and Juliet (Freefall Theater, FL).



Rachel's sister Nicki will be played by Danea C. Osseni. Ms Osseni performed off Broadway in Show Way, The Girls of Summer, Death of a Salesman, Ain't Misbehavin', Sistas, and toured nationally with Smokey Joe's Café and Mickey and the Wondrous Book.



Other roles in the show will be Logan Alexander as Bill Devaney, Peter Simon Hilton as Sy Spector, Tim Barker as Ray Court, Joe Buono as Tony, Matt Baguth as the Stalker, Thomas Deloach as Fletcher and Tony Gasbarri as Douglas.



The ensemble will be Zuri Washingon, Emily Esposito, Justin Keats, Héctor Flores Jr, Tislarm Bouie, Braden Sweeney, Veronica Fiaoni, Lindsey Weissinger, Saki Masuda, Katherine Stanas, Kaitlyn LaGrega, Elisa Tarquino, Will Brennan, Delaney Gruber, Gabby Pegg, and Justino Tesoro.



The Bodyguard the Musical begins previews on Wednesday, July 3 with an official press opening on Friday, July 5 with performances through Saturday, July 20. Ticket prices start at $59 with a special student rush price of $35 the day of performance with a valid student ID.

Student Rush Price $35 (1hr before show time with Student ID)



Preview Performances start at $39

Wednesday, July 3 at 8pm

Thursday, July 4 at 2pm

Thursday, July 4 at 8pm

Press Opening will be Friday, July 5 at 8pm

Closing Performance will be Saturday, July 20th at 8pm





