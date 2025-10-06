SHERRI SHEPHERD: MAKE IT MAKE SENSE TOUR is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sherri Shepherd: Make It Make Sense Tour will be presented at Patchogue Theatre on Saturday, January 31 at 7pm.

Sherri Shepherd is a renowned actress, comedienne and an Emmy Award-winning former co-host of ABC's “The View.” Whether on stage or screen, Sherri Shepherd's magnetic personality and hilarious sense of humor never fails to delight audiences. Her multifaceted career includes roles in several acclaimed television and film projects. Her syndicated talk show, SHERRI, was the #1 new daytime talk show of 2022 and was recently renewed for season 4. She stars in the Tyler Perry film STRAW, which was the #1 film on the platform during its first two weeks.

Past guests include Janet Jackson, Tyler Perry, Danny DeVito, Robin Roberts, Jewel, Misty Copeland, John David Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, Rev. Al Sharpton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mickey Guyton, Idina Menzel, Dionne Warwick, Zachary Levi, Geena Davis, John Stamos, Sharon Horgan, John Lithgow, Tyra Banks, Robin Thicke, Derek Hough, Ricki Lake, Winnie Harlow, Oliver Hudson, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenifer Lewis, Steve Harvey, Mel B, Kristin Chenoweth, Stephen A. Smith, Jamie Oliver, Chelsea Clinton and more.

SHERRI has proven impactful on book sales. Past authors since debut of show in Sept include Geena Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Jenifer Lewis, Idina Menzel, Zachary Levi, Tabitha Brown, Misty Copeland, Stephen A. Smith, Kristin Chenoweth and many cookbook authors like Carla Hall, The Pasta Queen, Jamie Oliver etc.

Shepherd can be seen co-starring in Lifetime's movie "Imperfect High." She co-starred in the Netflix hit comedy series “Mr. Iglesias;” and as a recurring guest star on ABC's “Call Your Mother.” She also appeared in the Netflix musical "A Week Away,” and on Max's hit show, “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

Shepherd's other credits include “Trial and Error,” “Rosewood,” “Man With a Plan,” “30 Rock,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Jamie Foxx Show.” She was the first African-American woman to host a game show as host of four seasons of “The Newlywed Game. She made history portraying the first African-American version of the Evil Stepmother in the Broadway production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's “Cinderella.”

Her film credits include her first theatrical lead role in the “Brian Banks" biopic, “Ride Along 2,” “One for the Money,” “Top Five,” “Precious,” “Woodlawn,” “Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa,” and “Beauty Shop,” among others.

In 2020, through her own production company, Faith Walker, Shepherd launched the popular “Two Funny Mamas” podcast with fellow actress Kym Whitley. She also joined the Fox syndicated series “Dish Nation” as a daily co-host; after previously serving as a weekly co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program, “The Tom Joyner Morning Show.”