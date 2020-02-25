SEXY SCIENCE: SERIOUS HUMOR Star Vince Ebert Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Vince Ebert, who is starring in the show: SEXY SCIENCE: SERIOUS HUMOR and Matt Ratner, the director of the new Billy Crystal movie, STANDING UP, FALLING DOWN are Tom Needham's exclusive guests this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM.

Vince Ebert, physicist and comedian, is a big hit in his native Germany. After his 2018 sold out debut at the Edinburgh Fringe he's on the road to export his unique sense of German humor to NYC. SEXY SCIENCE: SERIOUS HUMOR is a witty and inspiring performance about skeptical thinking, fake news, and the secret of German cars.

Vince Ebert has performed to huge audiences across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Vince has hosted a prime-time TV show about science on German television for six years. He has just embarked on a year-long tour in the United States with a mission to convey scientific concepts through humor.

STANDING UP, FALLING DOWN is about a struggling stand-up comedian who moves back home to Long Island with his tail tucked between his legs, and strikes up an unlikely friendship with his eccentric dermatologist. The movie, written by Peter Horse, was recently featured at the Tribeca Film Festival.

After four years of chasing his stand-up comedy dream in Los Angeles, Scott Rollins (Ben Schwartz) has crashed and burned. Left with little money, Scott has no choice but to regroup, and return home to his parent's house. While trying to figure out what to do next, Scott strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric dermatologist, Marty (Billy Crystal), who has regrets of his own. Marty and Scott both help each other find the courage to face the failures in their lives.

STANDING UP, FALLING DOWN's director, Matt Ratner, has produced eight films with his company Tilted Windmill Productions. His first film MATCH, based on the Tony-nominated play of the same name, premiered at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Jim Breuer, Cheech & Chong, Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, William H. Macy, John Debney, Howard Shore, Kurtis Blow and Ralph Macchio.





