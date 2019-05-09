Richard Pryor Jr Receives Illuminator Award on May 26th

Southampton Cultural Center Presents The First Annual Illuminator Awards Celebration In Collaboration with child HELP parternship.

Illuminator Award recipient, author/celebrity, Richard Pryor Jr. will be reading excerpts and answering questions from his highly acclaimed book "In a Pryor Life." and is available for interviews anytime between now and then. The newly released book is a powerful account of a life of abuse and abuses and how he survived to tell his inspirational tale. The award is presented to an individual who educates and enlightens the public about a complex issue and in doing so inspires positive change.

Musical Celebration and Appearance by Celebrity/Singer Richard Pryor Jr. who will read from "In A Pryor Life" and perform. The East End Youth Quartet will open the event with a special performance in recognition of Mr. Pryor's spirit and courage. Award Presentation by Lois Beekman Oliveira, Board Chair Child HELP Partnership in Recognition of Mr Pryor's efforts to shine a light on the path to recovery from early life trauma. The event will be hosted by Dr. Bernie Furshpan. Festive Wine Reception, Book signing and Raffle Drawing in the Lobby Gallery following the Celebration.

Space is limited and by reservation. To reserve, email lbeekman@childhelppartnership.org or leave a message at 631.276.7798. A $30 tax deductible contribution to bring abuse and bullying prevention to area children is requested to attend the event and reception and can be made in advance at www.childhelppartnership.org by selecting the donate button that links to "Donate Now" or at the door.





