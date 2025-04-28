Review: WAITRESS at the John W. Engeman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s no secret that the right ingredients, and a touch of heart, make the best pies. WAITRESS at the John W. Engeman Theatre in Northport is a very strong representation of this notion.

WAITRESS is a musical that premiered on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (now named the Lena Horne Theatre) in 2016. With a book by Jessie Nelson and a score by Sara Bareilles, the show stayed on Broadway until 2020, closing prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had an additional run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 2021.

Director Marc Tumminelli provides a staging that is refreshing. Tumminelli kept the cast moving, thus keeping the story progressing. This attention to pacing allowed for the audience to be brought into the world of the show, not only the story. Thanks to his direction, each actor delivered a performance that was as intricate as one of “Jenna’s” pies. “Jenna’s Mom” made more appearances in this production, further amplifying “Jenna’s” connection to the one she loved, and missed, the most. Garret Healey, the production’s music director, provided an excellent pit band, with knockout performances from the singers. Healey’s musical direction offered the smoothest of transitions between spoken dialogue and singing, wonderfully exemplifying why a character starts to sing in the first place; because spoken word is no longer enough to make their point. Felicity Stiverson’s choreography is awe inspiring, seamlessly transitioning from everyday movement to beautiful choreography. Stiverson created movement grounded in harmony and fluidity, with each piece of choreography leading the actors to move as a unit, defining what it takes to truly work as an ensemble, not a bunch of solo dancers in a group. Dustin Cross’ costuming creates a world that is both beautiful and relatable. Each character on stage had a distinct clothing palette, rather than becoming different people each time they were in the diner, further emphasizing the “small-town” aspect of the show. Scenic design was provided by Kyle Dixon, and it was immaculate. The attention to detail further enhanced that this could be any diner in the south (as it’s never stated exactly where), complete with building façade’s being outside of the diner, containing architecture very common in the southern United States, namely Georgia. John Burkland’s lighting design found beauty in simplicity, efficiently keeping the audience aware of if we were in the mind of “Jenna,” or her outside world. The diner lights even changed color to align with what was going on in the rest of the show.

Chessa Metz is a force of nature in the role of “Jenna,” with mystifying vocals and masterful storytelling as she navigates the moments in “Jenna’s” thoughts and reality with ease. Metz delivers an incendiary “She Used To Be Mine,” leaving the audience on the edges of their seats. Jack Cahill-Lemme delivers a splendid “Dr. Pomatter,” bringing a refreshing down-to-earth tone to the role, all while he keeps the audience in stitches. Cahill-Lemme gives an especially charming and inviting “It Only Takes A Taste,” with his unparalleled, golden vocals. Metz and Cahill-Lemme are an exceptional duo, effortlessly displaying what happens what happens within a communion of truly beautiful performers. “You Matter To Me” was magnificent, as their voices painted the air, reminding us all what it’s like to say things, and “having them matter to someone.”

LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne is exceptional as “Becky,” as she delivers a striking, breathtaking performance. Dionne soars in their delivery of “I Didn’t Plan It,” giving a performance that hits every emotion. “A Soft Place To Land” was a beautiful display of Dionne’s enviable vocals, and unparalleled heart. Kaléa Leverette as “Dawn” was especially wonderful, revealing new layers of the character that have not been seen before, all while maintaining masterful comedic timing. “When He Sees Me” was stellar, as Leverette brings “Dawn’s” undeniable charm to the center, all with rapturous vocals. Matthew Dengler appeared as “Ogie,” and his performance can be summed up in one word: brilliant. Dengler’s energy is unparalleled, taking “Ogie” to new levels, and making the character even more lovable. As a pair, Dengler and Leverette are perfection, effortlessly playing off of one another.

Adam DuPlessis gives an excellently layered performance in the role of “Cal,” effortlessly capturing the very specific personality type of people who work in a kitchen, with brilliant comic timing. Trevor Gilbert delivered a powerful “Earl,” exceptionally bringing a truly horrifying human to life. With the themes explored in WAITRESS, it’s important to note that it takes an actor who puts genuine care into the work that they do to be able to put out a performance in this type of a role. Gregory North as “Joe” was beyond outstanding, brilliantly displaying “Joe’s” tough exterior and tender heart. “Take It From An Old Man” was a “slice of heaven,” as North’s voice spins beautifully, making for a heartstopping performance.

Evelyn Engelmann as “LuLu” was delightful, as she beautifully summed up the growth of “Jenna,” and everyone around her. Engelmann was a ray of sunshine on that stage, giving a wonderfully energetic performance.

There is something to be said about the magnificent ensemble. PJ Cirino, T'Arica Crawford, Daniel Fullerton, Andrew Burton Kelley (the production's dance captain), Timmy Lewis, Meaghan Maher, Ashley Margaret Morton, and Kelley Prendergast each delivered exceptional performances, each very evidently taking their own journeys throughout the show. Crawford is a standout in the role of “Norma,” effortlessly keeping the audience on their toes for what she had up her sleeve, with her noteworthy comic timing. Ryan Hurley and Ashlee Waldbauer served as the productions swings.

The band was conducted by Brian Sweeney, with Richard Giordano and Sweeney on the keys, Matthew Herman and Annmarie Buonaspina on guitar (with Buonaspina doubling on cello), Jim Waddell on drums and Russell Brown on bass. Each of the musicians were spectacular, and are truly masters of their craft.

The run of WAITRESS has concluded, but be sure to be on the lookout for upcoming productions!

