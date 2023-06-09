Review: The World Premiere of DOUBLE HELIX at Bay Street Theatre

Double Helix will run through Sunday, June 18.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Everyone loves to say "I saw it first" and attending the World Premiere of a new show is so exciting. It is that sentiment that carries the new musical, Double Helix, at Bay Street Theatre. Walking up to the adorable Sag Harbor, Long Island, venue, you couldn't help but feel the electric buzz from theater goers. I'm sure that'll continue through the show's run that ends on June 18th.
 
This enthralling new production by Madeline Myers - kicking off Bay Street's 2023 mainstage season - is a true story about British scientist Rosalind Franklin and her part in the race to discover the structure of DNA. Fun fact: the premiere coincides with the 70th anniversary of the discovery. 
 
Wonderfully directed by Bay Street's Artistic Director Scott Schwartz, the extraordinary cast is headed up by Samantha Massell portraying Rosalind. Indeed, Ms. Massell delivers Rosalind's tough, straightforward demeanor flawlessly. We follow Rosalind as she encounters misogyny, antisemitism and uses these as her fuel to figure out what life is. Rosalind is certainly a force to be reckoned with.
 
The race Rosalind is involved in also features well known scientists James Watson, portrayed by Max Chlumecky, Maurice Wilkins, portrayed by Anthony Chatmon II, and Francis Crick, portrayed by Austin Ku. The three are exemplary in their respective roles. It is interesting to see how their story coincides with Rosalind's. Rosalind's romantic interest is Jacques, portrayed excellently by Matthew Christian. They have a great rapport on the stage. I really could go on and on (and on!) about this superb cast, but know everyone is absolutely brilliant.
 
On the clever creative team, Alexander Dodge's set is well done for the intimate stage that is dressed in Andrew Lazaro's fantastic projection design. Several rolling pieces are used as well and a portion of the stage moves making for seamless scene changes. The talented orchestra is top notch as well, headed up strongly by Patrick Sulken. Add in Ashley Soliman's gorgeous costumes and Mike Billings' atmospheric lighting and you will see that this is a visually stunning production.
 
And so, the Bay Street Theatre certainly has another hit on their hands with this stellar production of Double Helix. Indeed,  it should be on your list of things to do this Spring. The excitement and buzz of a new show, the adorable Bay Street Theatre, and an exceptional cast make for a thrilling night of theatre.



