Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at The Gateway

The Gateway Playhouse of Bellport, Long Island, magnificently carries on with its exhilarating 75th season, presenting a delightful rendition of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville. This production is indeed the ideal way to kick off the Summer season on Long Island. Judging by opening night and the excitement of the Parrot Heads in the audience, it's you may want to get your tickets quickly, folks.

The production, running through July 21st, features the remarkable music of the late, great Mr. Buffett and a charming book by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley, with direction by Keith Andrews, a Gateway vet. It centers on Rachel, played by Sarah Ellis, and Tammy, portrayed by Katelyn Lauria, who set off on a BFF Caribbean vacation before Tammy's wedding. Along their journey, they encounter a host of intriguing characters, but it's their meeting with Tully, played by Cody Craven, and Brick, played by Hunter Brown, that forms one of the central story lines.

Rachel, a dedicated scientist known for her workaholic tendencies, meets Tully, a charismatic entertainer at the resort, while Tammy hangs out with Brick, a bartender at the resort. The entire cast displays great chemistry, clearly enjoying their roles in the show. Ebony Marshall-Oliver is also particularly notable as Marley, the resort's owner. Special kudos also to Bill Carmichael who is absolutely hilarious as JD, the resident beach bum.

As extraordinary as the cast is, the clever creative team is brilliant as well.

Jordan Janota's set is excellent. The main entertainment centre of the resort and the vicinity of a volcano are some of the locales we visit. This is elevated by Kim Hanson's atmospheric lighting and the stunning costumes by Janine Loesch. The wonderful orchestra, led by Jake Turski, seamlessly performs the iconic songs with panache and Ashley Klinger's choreography is incredibly entertaining.

And so, Escape To Margaritaville is certainly a must see as we head into the Summer here on Long Island. Also encouraged for this show is to have fun with your outfit. After all, this is a Jimmy Buffet show. Great music, a joyous production, and a wonderful cast make for a fun night of theatre.

Photos by Jeff Bellante

