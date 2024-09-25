Rara Avis Presents THE BIRTHDAY PARTY At The Ancestral Guggenheim Estates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rara Avis Productions returns this October, 2024 with another highly-anticipated immersive theatrical event at the ancestral estates of the Guggenheim family in Sands Point, NY. This fall, "The Birthday Party" returns after a previously sold-out run which took place earlier this year.

After quickly gaining recognition for their highly detail-oriented, macabre and frequently hysterical theatrical events, Rara Avis has quickly become a serious challenger in the world of immersive theatre. With a host of professional actors sourced from the Broadway, regional and film & television industries, these yearly immersive productions have audiences and reviewers alike crossing state lines annually to bask in the latest larger-than-life additions to the Rara Avis cannon.

THE BIRTHDAY PARTY, held in a secluded, opulent mansion on the Sands Point Preserve. For those of you who attended Archie's last "Birthday Party," rest assured, there are new surprises in store.

Guests will be blindfolded and escorted to a secret location on the Sands Point Preserve property, Villa Vanitas, where you will celebrate the enigmatic Lord Archibald Axel Von Finkelshorn Chatterton's 30th birthday. He is a witless charmer on the cusp of a life-changing revelation, and you're invited to witness his journey on a night that promises to be unforgettable and delightfully unpredictable.

"At the end of the day, I can't recommend The Birthday Party enough. Finding an immersive theatre that's so sparkling a good time is so rare. Clever, bubbly, and occasionally delightfully raunchy, The Birthday Party leans into the strengths of Rara Avis as a company and cements their status as leaders in the field."

- Blake Weil, noproscenium.com

The starring cast includes: Jose Duran, Finty Kelly, John McGowan, Aida Leventaki, Alexa Roosevelt, Audrey Wilson, Caleb Gonzales, Grey Blanco, Jill Linden, Emily Vaeth, Kevin Clyne, Matty McLean, Nicole Goldberg and Sevrin Willinder.

Production & Creative: Jennifer Scott, Karli Hagedorn, Mike Gallo, Christine Kelly, Sam Martino and Sean McNally

Further details on ticket information and show disclaimers may be found at The Sands Point Preserve Events Page.

Comments