RON DELSENER PRESENTS Screening/Q&A Announced At Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced a screening of the film Ron Delsener Presents on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 8PM. Ron Delsener and Director Jake Sumner will host a Q&A after the film.

﻿Ron Delsener Presents is equal parts all-access pass to New York's greatest gigs – featuring some of the iconic artists who performed in them; and a portrait of the singular figure who brought these shows together, rock concert promoter and impresario Ron Delsener.

For generations of New Yorkers, perhaps no three words are as intermingled with iconic New York concerts as “Ron Delsener Presents” – the words that preceded the name of every major act playing New York in advertisements across the city.

In a career spanning sixty years, concert promoter and impresario Ron Delsener was the name behind virtually every major contemporary music concert in New York City for generations. From promoting the Beatles at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium, to bringing David Bowie to Carnegie Hall and Patti Smith to the Palladium, to somehow convincing Simon and Garfunkel to bury the hatchet and play the biggest concert of all time in Central Park, Ron Delsener was behind it all.

Through a portrait of a mercurial and relentless showman, Ron Delsener Presents takes us behind-the-curtain through the last half century of the live music business, chronicling the tactics that drove live performance from disorganized, low-fi nightclubs to international tours, arenas, stadiums, and, eventually, into a global empire. A transformation that Delsener is in many ways responsible for. Working in a business he helped to create Ron Delsener now in the later stages of his life, still has his hand in the game. Sure, he could stop – he maybe even should – but Ron doesn't know how.

Ron Delsener Presents features never-before-seen archival footage and new interviews with Ron Delsener and some of the most significant musical acts in contemporary music, including Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi, Verdine White, Bette Midler, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel and Patti Smith among many other significant figures in the history of the live music business. The film's soundtrack includes classic tracks from The Beatles, Count Basie, Billy Joel, Ramsey Lewis, The Lovin' Spoonful, Ike and Tina Turner, David Bowie, KISS, and Simon and Garfunkel, and feature an original score by Beastie Boys producer and keyboardist Money Mark.

Tickets are $41 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11628863. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 10:00AM.

