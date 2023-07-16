Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night

Performances run through Sunday, August 27, 2023.

By: Jul. 16, 2023

The John W. Engeman Theater's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE opened this weekend, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities.

Check out the photos below!

A part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer thinks he's got life all figured out until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.  Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise”, “Margaritaville,” “It's Five O'Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. This hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you've been waiting for!

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is directed and choreographed by Keith Andrews (Engeman Theater: Million Dollar Quartet, Buddy:  The Buddy Holly Story, The Full Monty, National Tours: The Full Monty, Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh; Regional: Gateway Playhouse, Tuachan Center for the Arts, Grand Theatre, Riverside Theatre, NYMF, Saint Michael's Playhouse).

The Creative Team includes Ed Goldschneider (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), John Collins (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), KATIE PRESTA (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE features Amanda Bailey as MARLEY (Regional: 5-Star Theatricals, DQ Theatre, Folger Theatre, BMI Workshop Showcase, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey; Film/TV: “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”, “Law and Order: SUV”, “Bronx'ish”); Maggie Bera as TAMMY (Off-Broadway: Powerline Road, The Baker's Wife, Helen on 86th Street; Regional: Fireside Theatre, Theatre Under The Stars, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, Count Basie Theatre; TV/Film: “The Big C”, “Big Green Earth”); Hunter Brown as BRICK (National Tours: The Sound of Music, FAME: The Musical; Regional: Forestburgh Playhouse, Gateway Playhouse, Roxy Regional Theatre, The Lost Colony); MEADOW NGUY as RACHEL (Engeman: White Christmas; Regional: North Shore Music Theatre, North Carolina Theatre, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, City Springs Theatre Company; TV/Film: “Law and Order SVU”, “Madam Secretary”, “The Blacklist”, “The Artist's Wife”); Dan Sharkey as J.D. (Broadway: Bridges of Madison County, Spider-Man/Turn Off The Dark, The Music Man, Amazing Grace; National Tour: Will Rogers Follies, Grand Hotel, The Sound of Music, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers; Off-Broadway: Our Brother's Son, The Fantasticks, Captains Courageous, Lone Star Love, Price & The Pauper, Illyria, Golden Boy Of The Blue Ridge, Great Big Radio Show, Plain and Fancy, Perfect Crime; Regional: Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Shakespeare Theatre, Rocky Mountain Opera Co., Bank of America Theatre; TV/Film: "Boardwalk Empire", "Prodigal Son", "The Woods", "Girls5Eva", "As The World Turns", Livin on a Prairie") and Sam Sherwood as TULLY (Engeman: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story; Regional: Irish Repertory Theatre, Ivoryton Playhouse, Actor's Playhouse, Riverside Theatre; Film/TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

The ensemble includes DANIELLE COOPER, LANCE JEWETT, BRIANNA KALEEN, Ashley Klinger, ANNA CHASE LANIER, Leer Leary, Alexis Loiselle, Mikey Marmann, Dwayne Washington, and Leron Wellington.

The swings are SARAH LINDSEY and Brett Rawlings.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Sam Sherwood

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Sam Sherwood and Margaret Dudasik

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Sam Sherwood and Margaret Dudasik

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Mikey Marmann

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Mikey Marmann

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Lance Jewett

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Lance Jewett

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Dwayne Washington

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Dwayne Washington

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Leer Leary

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Leer Leary

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Hunter Brown

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Hunter Brown

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Brett Rawlings

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Brett Rawlings

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Brianna Kaleen

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Brianna Kaleen

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Leron Wellington

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Leron Wellington

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Brianna Kaleen, Leron Wellington and Leer Leary

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Brianna Kaleen and Leron Wellington

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Ashley Klinger

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Ashley Klinger

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Alexis Loiselle

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Alexis Loiselle

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Amanda Bailey

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Amanda Bailey

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Anna Chase Lanier

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Anna Chase Lanier

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
The Band that includes-Ed Goldschneider, Matthew Herman, Eitan Prouser, Russell Brown, Jim Waddell and Justin Scheidling

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Laura Shubert and The Band that includes-Ed Goldschneider, Matthew Herman, Eitan Prouser, Russell Brown, Jim Waddell and Justin Scheidling

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Danielle Cooper

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Danielle Cooper

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Meadow Nguy

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Meadow Nguy

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Meadow Nguy and Sam Sherwood

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Sarah Lindsey

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Sarah Lindsey

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Maggie Bera

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Maggie Bera

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Maggie Bera and Hunter Brown

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
The Cast that includes Amanda Bailey, Maggie Bera, Hunter Brown, Meadow Nguy, Sam Sherwood, Danielle Cooper, Lance Jewett, Brianna Kaleen, Ashley Klinger, Anna Chase Lanier, Leer Leary, Alexis Loiselle, Mikey Marmann, Dwayne Washington, Leron Wellington, Sarah Lendsey and Brett Rawlings with Music Director Ed Goldschneider and Director/Choreographer Keith Andrews

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Ed Goldschneider, Keith Andrews and Ashley Klinger

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Dwayne Washington, Brianna Kaleen, Leron Wellington and Amanda Bailey

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Dwayne Washington, Hunter Brown, Maggie Bera, Meadow Nguy, Sam Sherwood and Amanda Bailey

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Hunter Brown, Maggie Bera, Meadow Nguy and Sam Sherwood

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Hunter Brown, Maggie Bera, Meadow Nguy and Sam Sherwood with Director Keith Andrews

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
The Ensemble Cast that includes- Danielle Cooper, Lance Jewett, Brianna Kaleen, Ashley Klinger, Anna Chase Lanier, Alexis Loiselle, Mikey Marmann, Leron Wellington, Sarah Lindsey and Brett Rawlings

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
The Ensemble Cast that includes- Danielle Cooper, Lance Jewett, Brianna Kaleen, Ashley Klinger, Anna Chase Lanier, Alexis Loiselle, Mikey Marmann, Leron Wellington, Sarah Lindsey and Brett Rawlings

Photos: The Cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Celebrates Opening Night
Sarah Lindsey and Brett Rawlings




