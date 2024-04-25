CM Performing Arts' Announces the Cast of SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CM Performing Arts Center will present Saturday Night Fever running May 4 - May 18 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

The collaboritve team of Patrick Campbell and Melissa Rapelje who co-directed last year's smash hit production of A Chorus Line are back together again, delivering what is to be the most anticipated show of CM's Season 52.

This time around, Patrick is taking on the full Directing mantle with Rapelje serving as Choreographer. They are joined by Carl Hottinger as Music Director, Rebecca Olivieri as Stage Manager, and Will Brennan as the Assistant Stage Manager.

Also on the production team are Ronald R. Green III (Costume and Wig Designer), Evan Lettieri (Sound Design), Brandon Latargia (Lighting Design), James Austin (Production Carpenter), Kim Lecker and Liz Macchio (Scenic Painters), Brendan Noble (Technical Assistant), and Josh Warner making his CM Scenic Design debut.

Leading the cast is Mike Shapiro as Tony Manero, Carissa Navarra as Stephanie Mangano, Camilla Montoya as Annette, Nick Aspris as Bobby C, Michael Krulder as Joey, Keith Jones as Double J, Nicholas Locurto as Gus, and Isabella Cannone as Pauline. Featuring cast members include: James O’Connor as Monty/Jay, Mariah Mazzeo as Candy, Paul Faggione as Frank Manero, Rebecca Olivieri as Flo Manero, Nick Zappetti as Frank Jr., Cameron Angelo as Linda Manero, Brendan Noble as Fusco, Stone Locke as Chester/Salesman, Gabrielle Bryson as Shirley, Evan Torres as Cesar (also serving as Co-Dance Captain), DeAnna Mato-Feldmann as Maria, Courtney Braun as Connie, Sarah Minto as Doreen, and Alexander Yagud-Wolek as Gabriel. Rounding out the Ensemble is Bradley Berdecia, Erica Nicole Elliot, Juliana Jagielo (Co-Dance Captain), Steffy Jolin, Rebecca Martowski, Courtney O'Shea, and Daniel Rubinson.

Tickets

Tickets are selling out fast with some matinees already sold out and starting a waiting list. Get your tickets in advance online at www.CMPAC.com, or during office hours, calling the box office at 631-218-2810 or physically at the Box Office, located at 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY, 11769.