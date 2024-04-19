Staller Center To Present Wanda Sykes, Renée Elise Goldsberry, John Pizzarelli & More In Fall 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fall 2024 Season at the Staller Center includes an extensive assortment of astounding artists and performances, including countless musicians, comedy, jazz, dance performances, and family experiences. Season highlights include Wanda Sykes, Renée Elise Goldsberry, John Pizzarelli, Malevo, Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique en Cirque, Anthony Nunziata, and more! Tickets for the Fall 2024 Season will be available on May 3rd at stallercenter.com.

Kicking off the Fall 2024 season on September 15 is the Emerson Legacy Concert. After 47 years of enthralling audiences and nearly 100 sold-out shows at the Staller Center, the Emerson String Quartet bid the world farewell in October 2023. Now, former Emerson String Quartet members Phil Setzer, violin, and David Finckel, cello, join the acclaimed pianist Wu Han in their exceptional Han-Setzer-Finckel Trio in an evening of Haydn, Beethoven, and Dvorak.

On September 21, Get ready to experience the sensational talent of Renée Elise Goldsberry live on stage. Known for her Tony Award-winning role as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway smash hit Hamilton, Goldsberry's star power shines brightly from Broadway to the big screen. But that's not all. Fans of her earlier Broadway triumphs in Rent and The Color Purple know that Goldsberry brings unmatched energy and passion to every performance. Whether she's belting out show-stopping numbers or captivating audiences with her star power, Goldsberry always leaves a lasting impression. And let's not forget her starring television roles in Altered Carbon and The Good Wife, and now Netflix's latest hit, Girls5Eva. Don't miss your chance to witness this powerhouse performer in action. Grab your tickets now for unforgettable entertainment with Renée Elise Goldsberry!

Closing out the month of September, enjoy John Pizzarelli: Stage & Screen on September 28! This fall, John Pizzarelli returns to the Recital Hall to commemorate four decades of his renowned musical legacy. Hailed by the Boston Globe for "reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing Jazz," The Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist brings his new album, Stage & Screen, to the Staller Center. Exploring some of the most immortal songs of the past century from Broadway and the silver screen, Stage & Screen repackages these standards with Pizarelli's signature blend of vibrant jazz and Sinatra-esque vocals.

Mark your calendars for a family adventure on October 14 for a live sing-along screening of the beloved Disney Film Encanto, featuring a live orchestra performing the musical score. An exceptional on-stage Latin Band will be performing the multi-Grammy-winning musical score while you sing along. Enjoy film favorites, including Surface Pressure, We Don't Talk About Bruno, and more, during this energetic and family-fun show that is not to be missed!

Following up that weekend is a hysterical comedy performance by Emmy-winning actress, writer, and stand-up comedian Wanda Sykes on October 18 (SOLD OUT). WANDA SYKES is an Emmy-winning stand-up comic, writer, actress, and producer who has entertained audiences for over twenty years. She has ranked among Entertainment Weekly's “25 Funniest People in America,” her peers have called her “one of the funniest stand-up comics” in the field. With her first major tour in six years, Fourteen-time Emmy nominee Wanda Sykes brings her sharp wit, observational humor, and fearless commentary on what matters most to Staller's Main Stage. Upheaving the every day with her irreverent takes, Sykes' performances are equally thought-provoking and tear-inducing, uproariously funny.

Up next on October 26, a thrilling dance performance by the modernized dance group Malevo, featuring passionate drumming, explosive dance, and fiery theatrics – Argentina's answer to Stomp and Riverdance. Highly skilled dancers execute zapateo, similar to tap dance, in fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled routines with boleadoras or throwing weapons. Meanwhile, musicians pound out a blend of traditional and avant-garde percussion with impressive precision that will delight both the eyes and ears. Malevo was named “Cultural Ambassador to the National Identity of Argentina" and boasts a rich history of performances all over the globe. Their credits include special performances with Latin pop sensation Ricky Martin and Cirque du Soleil, a year-long residency at Universal Studios Japan, and a notable achievement as a semi-finalist on the hit TV show America's Got Talent. Backed by a live band, MALEVO is a fiery, pulsating South American sensation slaying audiences across the globe.

November brings an exciting variety of talent to the Staller Main Stage, beginning with Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique en Cirque on November 9! Afrique en Cirque is inspired by daily life in Guinea and shares African culture's beauty, youth, and artistry. Beyond its gorgeous scenery, dazzling costumes, and precise staging, this colorful show will make any theater vibrate with energy. Witness acrobats execute gravity-defying stunts and human pyramids, accompanied by live Afro-Jazz, percussion, and kora sounds. Artistic Director Yamoussa Bangoura creates a show that radiates the diversity of traditional African arts and the virtuosity of the modern North American circus performance.

Lovers of Jazz, Broadway, and Tap will come together on November 13 for Some Enchanted Evening with Stella Cole. The viral sensation Stella Katherine Cole pairs up with Postmodern Jukebox's Benny Benack III and tap-dancing star Jabu Graybeal to perform Jazz-inspired selections of Broadway Hits from the Golden Age to today. Led by Emmy-nominated crooner Benny Benack III and singing phenomenon Stella Katherine Cole, alongside one-of-a-kind tap dancing star Jabu Graybeal. Don't miss the magic of Benny Benack III, Stella Cole, and Jabu Graybeal, favorites from Postmodern Jukebox, as they serenade you with Hammerstein, "Hamilton," and everything in between.

The Peridance Contemporary Dance Company takes on the Staller Main Stage on November 16th with one of their inventive yet timeless and powerful dance performances. Experience the captivating artistry of Peridance Contemporary Dance Company. Under the direction of Igal Perry, PCDC brings together diverse artistic voices from world-renowned choreographers for an evening of virtuosity and elegance. New York City's premiere repertory company is not to be missed! Described by the New York Times as “blessedly inventive,” New York City's Peridance Contemporary Dance Company has been a leader in expressive and innovative dance since 1983. With a magnificent troupe of dancers from all over the world, you'll be transfixed by their seamless blend of athleticism, emotion, and artistic vision.

On the classical side, Staller presents Starry Nights on November 21—an enchanting chamber music performance featuring masterful musicians from the Stony Brook University Department of Music, including Hagai Shaham, violin, and Colin Carr, cello.

On November 23, listen to the dazzling vocal performance by record-breaking artist Jackie Evancho. The worldwide singing sensation, actress, and songwriter will astound the audience with her intricate and skilled vocal performance. A global phenomenon at only ten years old, Jackie Evancho first dazzled television audiences in 2010, gaining worldwide recognition with her debut on NBC's America's Got Talent. She's broken many records, including the youngest top-10 debut artist in US history, the youngest solo platinum artist, and the youngest person ever to give a solo concert at Lincoln Center. Now at 23, Evancho has moved beyond the fleeting title of child prodigy towards maturity as an artist, embarking on a new creative direction to tell her truth musically. While she's best known for her mastery over classical vocals, Jackie Evancho has proven time and time again that she can tackle any genre with ease, creating Classical Crossover combos that are adored by fans and newcomers alike.

November finishes with an exciting and hilarious kids and family show: Don't Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus on November 24! Based on the children's picture book, written and illustrated by the award-winning author Mo Willems, Don't Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus. This interactive story follows the journey of an ecstatic yet mischievous pigeon who begs and pleads with the audience to allow him to drive the bus. Perfect for families and kids who love all of Mo Willems' books.

December brings us a must-see timeless holiday vocal performance on December 6 by Anthony Nunziata in A Broadway Italian Christmas. The Carnegie Hall headliner brings a feast of Italian Holiday Classics, fresh for the season! Supporting his critically acclaimed BroadwayWorld Holiday Album of the Year Together for Christmas, world-renowned tenor, songwriter, entertainer, and Carnegie Hall headliner Anthony Nunziata is back with a special concert of his hit touring holiday show. Nunziata's glorious voice will serenade you with timeless songs from the Italian and American Songbooks, Broadway, jazz, and pop repertoires. You'll love his soul-stirring renditions of “O Holy Night,” “O Sole Mio,” “The Prayer,” “The Christmas Song,” and many more from his Grammy-winning team of musicians. This is a must-see concert event for the Holiday season!

Later on December 14, don't miss Caroline Campbell, violin, with guest star Chloe Flowers. Caroline returns, this time with a pop and rock edge, alongside special guest pianist Chloe Flower! Classical crossover violin virtuoso Caroline Campbell pairs up with classical/pop pianist Chloe Flowers to thrill our audience with an edgy and exciting pop and rock program. Playing classical crossover versions of Led Zeppelin favorites or Campbell's YouTube sensation version of Skyfall, you will see why this "violinist to the stars" was handpicked to do famous duets, not just with classical greats like Andrea Bocelli and Barbra Streisand but with rock legends like Steven Tyler and Sting. As for Chloe, you may have seen her perform alongside Cardi B at the Grammys or on SNL, or you may have heard her work on tracks she co-produced for Céline Dion, Johnny Mathis, 2 Chainz, Swae Lee, and more, but never like this - in an adventurous musical night featuring a truly dynamic and powerful duo that you will not want to miss!

For tickets, information, and to see all of the programs at Staller Center, including our Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra dates, our HD Screenings and Live Broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera, and our entire season of art exhibitions in our Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery, and more, visit stallercenter.com.