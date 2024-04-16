Photos: Inside the 2024 MAC Awards

The 38th MAC Awards were presented on Monday, April 15, 2024 at a live ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space.

By: Apr. 16, 2024
The 38th MAC Awards were presented on Monday, April 15, 2024 at a live ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the winners and guests below!

Among the honorees were Vivian ReedLee Roy Reams, and Jean-Pierre Perreaux who received Lifetime Achievement Awards and Marcia Roney who received the Hanson Award. This year's show was directed by Amy Wolk and produced by Julie Miller.

Check out the full list of winners here.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Lennie Watts (Special Production)

Hillary Rollins (Song)

Eden Casteel (Novelty Song)

Lifetime Achievement Award Jean-Pierre Perreaux

Lennie Watts, Jean-Pierre Perreaux and Lina Koutrakos

Jean-Pierre Perreaux and Julie Miller

Susie Mosher (Emcee)

Bob Levy and Dane Vannatter (LaMott-Friedman Award)

Jeff Harner (Major Recording)

Marcia Roney (Hanson Award)

Marcia Roney and Frank Dain

Susie Mosher (Recurring Series)

Lynda Rodolitz (Musical Comedy Performer)

Vivian Reed (Lifetime Achievement Award) and Christian Mark Gibbs

Christian Mark Gibbs, Vivian Reed and Norm Lewis

Christian Mark Gibbs, Vivian Reed and Norm Lewis

Christian Mark Gibbs, Vivian Reed and Paul Chamlin

Gerard Alessandrini (Revue)

Rachel Simone Webb. Vivian Reed and Christian Mark Gibbs

Woody Regsn (New York Debut Male)

Camille Diamond (New York Debut Female)

Camille Diamond and Julie Miller

Lennie Watts and Camille Diamond

Gerry Doeffembach (Piano Bar Instrumentalist Downtown)

Maria Gentile (Piano Bar/Restuarant Entertainer Downtown)

Alison Nusbaum (Piano Bar/Restaurant Entertainer Uptown)

Lee Roy Reams and Vivian Reed Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

Lee Roy Reams and Vivian Reed

Alison Nusbaum (Technical Director)

Tracy Stark (Musical Director(

Marilyn Maye and Jeff Harner (Director)

Lee Roy Reams and Marilyn Maye

Lee Roy Reams, Marilyn Maye and Jeff Harner

Jeff Harner (Director)

Eric Comstock (Major Artist Male)

Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano

Meg Flather (Major Artist Female) and Tracy Stark

Meg Flather and Tracy Stark

Lennie Watts, Meg Flather and Tracy Stark

Justin Dylan Nastro (Male Vocalist)

Lee Roy Reams

Lee Roy Reams

Mardie Millit (Female Vocalist)

Lee Roy Reams and Marilyn Maye

Jenn Bornstein and Mary Lahti tonight's Trophy Girls

Justin Dylan Nastro

Mary Lahti

Hannah Jane and Justin Dylan Nastro

Marcia Roney

Marcia Roney and Lennie Watts

Amy Wolk (Director)

Julie Miller (Producder)

Amy Wolk, Susie Mosher and Christine Pedi

Michelle Chierichella and Elvira Tortora

Anna Anderson and Natalie Douglas

Eric Comstock, Julie Gold and Barbara Fasano

Paul Pilcz

David Friedman and Shawn Moninger

Brian Kalinowski, Laura Pavles and Paul Pilcz

The Band-Hiroyuki Matsvara, Matt Scharfglass and Dan Pardo

Amy Wolk and Dan Pardo

Susie Mosher and Billy Stritch

Paul Rolnick, Susie Mosher and Karen Mason

Tracy Stark, Paul Rolnick, Susie Mosher and Karen Mason

Susie Mosher and Julie Miller

Paul Rolnick and Karen Mason

Cissy Walken

Christine Pedi and Gerard Alessandrini

David Friedman and Christine Pedi

Scott Barbarino

Billy Stritch and Scott Barbarino

Julie Miller and Scott Barbarino

Norm Lewis and Christian Mark Gibbs

Norm Lewis, Julie Miller and Christian Mark Gibbs

Cissy Walken and David Sabella

David Sabella
Marcia Roney, Lynda Rodolitz and Cissy Walken

Lennie Watts and Lynda Rodolitz

Norm Lewis and Elvira Tortora

David Friedman and Norm Lewis

David Friedman, Natalie Douglas and Norm Lewis

Mary Lahti, Jenn Bornstein and Natasha Castillo

Rachel Simone Webb and Christian Mark Gibbs

John Satrom, Paul Pilcz, Brian Kalinowski and Tommy J. Dose

Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano

Ricky Ritzel

Sharon McKnight

Amy Wolk and Lorinda Lisitza



