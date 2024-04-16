 Photos: Inside the 2024 MAC Awards

The 38th MAC Awards were presented on Monday, April 15, 2024 at a live ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space.
The 38th MAC Awards were presented on Monday, April 15, 2024 at a live ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the winners and guests below!
Among the honorees were Vivian Reed, Lee Roy Reams, and Jean-Pierre Perreaux who received Lifetime Achievement Awards and Marcia Roney who received the Hanson Award. This year's show was directed by Amy Wolk and produced by Julie Miller.
Check out the full list of winners here.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Lennie Watts (Special Production)
Hillary Rollins (Song)
Eden Casteel (Novelty Song)
Lifetime Achievement Award Jean-Pierre Perreaux
Lennie Watts, Jean-Pierre Perreaux and Lina Koutrakos
Jean-Pierre Perreaux and Julie Miller
Susie Mosher (Emcee)
Bob Levy and Dane Vannatter (LaMott-Friedman Award)
Jeff Harner (Major Recording)
Marcia Roney (Hanson Award)
Marcia Roney and Frank Dain
Susie Mosher (Recurring Series)
Lynda Rodolitz (Musical Comedy Performer)
Vivian Reed (Lifetime Achievement Award) and Christian Mark Gibbs
Christian Mark Gibbs, Vivian Reed and Norm Lewis
Christian Mark Gibbs, Vivian Reed and Norm Lewis
Christian Mark Gibbs, Vivian Reed and Paul Chamlin
Gerard Alessandrini (Revue)
Rachel Simone Webb. Vivian Reed and Christian Mark Gibbs
Woody Regsn (New York Debut Male)
Camille Diamond (New York Debut Female)
Camille Diamond and Julie Miller
Lennie Watts and Camille Diamond
Gerry Doeffembach (Piano Bar Instrumentalist Downtown)
Maria Gentile (Piano Bar/Restuarant Entertainer Downtown)
Alison Nusbaum (Piano Bar/Restaurant Entertainer Uptown)
Lee Roy Reams and Vivian Reed Lifetime Achievement Award Winners
Alison Nusbaum (Technical Director)
Tracy Stark (Musical Director(
Marilyn Maye and Jeff Harner (Director)
Lee Roy Reams and Marilyn Maye
Lee Roy Reams, Marilyn Maye and Jeff Harner
Jeff Harner (Director)
Eric Comstock (Major Artist Male)
Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano
Meg Flather (Major Artist Female) and Tracy Stark
Lennie Watts, Meg Flather and Tracy Stark
Justin Dylan Nastro (Male Vocalist)
Mardie Millit (Female Vocalist)
Jenn Bornstein and Mary Lahti tonight's Trophy Girls
Justin Dylan Nastro
Hannah Jane and Justin Dylan Nastro
Marcia Roney
Marcia Roney and Lennie Watts
Amy Wolk (Director)
Julie Miller (Producder)
Amy Wolk, Susie Mosher and Christine Pedi
Michelle Chierichella and Elvira Tortora
Anna Anderson and Natalie Douglas
Eric Comstock, Julie Gold and Barbara Fasano
David Friedman and Shawn Moninger
Brian Kalinowski, Laura Pavles and Paul Pilcz
The Band-Hiroyuki Matsvara, Matt Scharfglass and Dan Pardo
Amy Wolk and Dan Pardo
Susie Mosher and Billy Stritch
Paul Rolnick, Susie Mosher and Karen Mason
Tracy Stark, Paul Rolnick, Susie Mosher and Karen Mason
Cissy Walken
Christine Pedi and Gerard Alessandrini
David Friedman and Christine Pedi
Scott Barbarino
Billy Stritch and Scott Barbarino
Julie Miller and Scott Barbarino
Norm Lewis and Christian Mark Gibbs
Norm Lewis, Julie Miller and Christian Mark Gibbs
Cissy Walken and David Sabella
David Sabella
Marcia Roney, Lynda Rodolitz and Cissy Walken
Lennie Watts and Lynda Rodolitz
Norm Lewis and Elvira Tortora
David Friedman, Natalie Douglas and Norm Lewis
Mary Lahti, Jenn Bornstein and Natasha Castillo
Rachel Simone Webb and Christian Mark Gibbs
John Satrom, Paul Pilcz, Brian Kalinowski and Tommy J. Dose
Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano
Sharon McKnight
Amy Wolk and Lorinda Lisitza
