 Photos: Inside the 2024 MAC Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 38th MAC Awards were presented on Monday, April 15, 2024 at a live ceremony at NYC's Symphony Space. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the winners and guests below!

Among the honorees were Vivian Reed, Lee Roy Reams, and Jean-Pierre Perreaux who received Lifetime Achievement Awards and Marcia Roney who received the Hanson Award. This year's show was directed by Amy Wolk and produced by Julie Miller.

Check out the full list of winners here.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Jenn Bornstein and Mary Lahti tonight's Trophy Girls



Justin Dylan Nastro



Mary Lahti



Hannah Jane and Justin Dylan Nastro



Marcia Roney



Marcia Roney and Lennie Watts



Amy Wolk (Director)



Julie Miller (Producder)



Amy Wolk, Susie Mosher and Christine Pedi



Michelle Chierichella and Elvira Tortora



Anna Anderson and Natalie Douglas



Eric Comstock, Julie Gold and Barbara Fasano



Paul Pilcz



David Friedman and Shawn Moninger



Brian Kalinowski, Laura Pavles and Paul Pilcz



The Band-Hiroyuki Matsvara, Matt Scharfglass and Dan Pardo



Amy Wolk and Dan Pardo



Susie Mosher and Billy Stritch



Paul Rolnick, Susie Mosher and Karen Mason



Tracy Stark, Paul Rolnick, Susie Mosher and Karen Mason



Susie Mosher and Julie Miller



Paul Rolnick and Karen Mason



Cissy Walken



Christine Pedi and Gerard Alessandrini



David Friedman and Christine Pedi



Scott Barbarino



Billy Stritch and Scott Barbarino



Julie Miller and Scott Barbarino



Norm Lewis and Christian Mark Gibbs



Norm Lewis, Julie Miller and Christian Mark Gibbs



Cissy Walken and David Sabella

David Sabella

Marcia Roney, Lynda Rodolitz and Cissy Walken



Lennie Watts and Lynda Rodolitz



Norm Lewis and Elvira Tortora



David Friedman and Norm Lewis



David Friedman, Natalie Douglas and Norm Lewis



Mary Lahti, Jenn Bornstein and Natasha Castillo



Rachel Simone Webb and Christian Mark Gibbs



John Satrom, Paul Pilcz, Brian Kalinowski and Tommy J. Dose



Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano



Ricky Ritzel



Sharon McKnight



Amy Wolk and Lorinda Lisitza