Photos: MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION Opens as Part of Gingold Theatrical Group's PROJECT SHAW

The performance took place on Monday March 18, 2024, at 7PM.
Mrs. Warren’s Profession by George Bernard Shaw kicked off Gingold Theatrical Group's 19th season of Project Shaw. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of Script-In-Hand performances that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. Each performance is followed by a post-show discussion with the cast and director.
Directed by Lily Kanter Riopelle, Mrs. Warren’s Profession was presented at Symphony Space’s Leonard NimoyThalia Theatre on Monday March 18, 2024, at 7PM. Check out photos below!
The cast of Mrs. Warren’s Profession will feature Tina Benko (“Dr. Death”), Arnie Burton (Timon of Athens), Eli Kollman (Mass Appeal), Fareeda Pasha (Brecht on Brecht), Jay O. Sanders (His Three Daughters), Katherine Romans (This is a Room) and Jason Veasey (“Only Murders in the Building”).
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Project Shaw Presents Mrs. Warrens Profession
David Staller, Frederick Krepps, Arnie Burton, Tina Benko, Vason Veasey, Fareeda Pasha, Katherine Romans, Isaiah Josiah, Maya Barbon, Natalie Kane Robert Elijah Koolman, Lily Kanter Riopelle, Jay O Sanders, Nikki Lint
Arnie Burton, Tina Benko, Jason Veasey, Fareeda Pasha, Katherine Romans, Robert E;ojah Sollman, Lily Kanter Riopelle (Direktor) and Jay O Sanders
Arnie Burton, Tina Benko, Jason Veasey, Fareeda Pasha, Katherine Romans, Robert E;ojah Sollman, Lily Kanter Riopelle (Director) and Jay O Sanders
Frederick Kreppe, Lily Kanter Riopelle and Jay O. Sanders
Robert Elijah Kollman
Fareeda Pasha
Robert Elijah Kollman and David Staller
Lily Kanter Riopelle and David Staller
Katherine Romans and David Staller
Tina Benko and Katherine Romans
Jason Veasey
Jason Veasey and Robert Elijah Kollman
Tina Benko and Katherine Romans
Katherine Romans and Robert Elijah Kollman
Tina Benko and Katherine Romans
Katherine Romans, Robert Elijah Kollman and Jason Veasey
Robert Elijah Kollman
Arnie Burton, Jason Veasey, Jay O. Sanders, Tina Benko and Katherine Romans
Tina Benko, Jay O. Sanders and Katherine Romans
Arnie Burton. Robert Elijah Kollman, Tina Benko and Jay O. Sanders
Tina Benko and Katherine Romans
Isiah Josiah and David Staller
Isiah Josiah
Robert Elijah Kollman
Lily Kanter Riopelle
Robert Elijah Kollman, Katherine Romans, Lily Kanter Riopelle, Jay O. Sanders and Fareeda Pasha
Robert Elijah Kollman
Fareeda Pasha
Videos