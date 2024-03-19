Photos: MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION Opens as Part of Gingold Theatrical Group's PROJECT SHAW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mrs. Warren’s Profession by George Bernard Shaw kicked off Gingold Theatrical Group's 19th season of Project Shaw. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of Script-In-Hand performances that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. Each performance is followed by a post-show discussion with the cast and director.

Directed by Lily Kanter Riopelle, Mrs. Warren’s Profession was presented at Symphony Space’s Leonard NimoyThalia Theatre on Monday March 18, 2024, at 7PM. Check out photos below!



The cast of Mrs. Warren’s Profession will feature Tina Benko (“Dr. Death”), Arnie Burton (Timon of Athens), Eli Kollman (Mass Appeal), Fareeda Pasha (Brecht on Brecht), Jay O. Sanders (His Three Daughters), Katherine Romans (This is a Room) and Jason Veasey (“Only Murders in the Building”).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy