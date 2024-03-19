Photos: MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION Opens as Part of Gingold Theatrical Group's PROJECT SHAW

The performance took place on Monday March 18, 2024, at 7PM.

By: Mar. 19, 2024
Mrs. Warren’s Profession by George Bernard Shaw kicked off Gingold Theatrical Group's 19th season of Project Shaw. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of Script-In-Hand performances that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. Each performance is followed by a post-show discussion with the cast and director.

Directed by Lily Kanter Riopelle, Mrs. Warren’s Profession was presented at Symphony Space’s Leonard NimoyThalia Theatre on Monday March 18, 2024, at 7PM. Check out photos below!
  
The cast of Mrs. Warren’s Profession will feature Tina Benko (“Dr. Death”), Arnie Burton (Timon of Athens), Eli Kollman (Mass Appeal), Fareeda Pasha (Brecht on Brecht), Jay O. Sanders (His Three Daughters), Katherine Romans (This is a Room)  and Jason Veasey (“Only Murders in the Building”).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Project Shaw Presents Mrs. Warrens Profession

Paul Lee and Robb Moss

David Staller, Frederick Krepps, Arnie Burton, Tina Benko, Vason Veasey, Fareeda Pasha, Katherine Romans, Isaiah Josiah, Maya Barbon, Natalie Kane Robert Elijah Koolman, Lily Kanter Riopelle, Jay O Sanders, Nikki Lint

Arnie Burton, Tina Benko, Jason Veasey, Fareeda Pasha, Katherine Romans, Robert E;ojah Sollman, Lily Kanter Riopelle (Direktor) and Jay O Sanders

Arnie Burton, Tina Benko, Jason Veasey, Fareeda Pasha, Katherine Romans, Robert E;ojah Sollman, Lily Kanter Riopelle (Director) and Jay O Sanders

Frederick Kreppe, Lily Kanter Riopelle and Jay O. Sanders

Jason Veasey

Tina Benko and Arnie Burton

Robert Elijah Kollman

Katherine Romans

Fareeda Pasha

Robert Elijah Kollman and David Staller

Lily Kanter Riopelle and David Staller

Katherine Romans and David Staller

Tina Benko and Katherine Romans

David Staller

David Staller

David Staller

Jason Veasey

Tina Benko

Arnie Burton

Tina Benko

Jason Veasey and Robert Elijah Kollman

Tina Benko and Katherine Romans

Katherine Romans

Katherine Romans and Robert Elijah Kollman

Katherine Romans

Tina Benko and Katherine Romans

Jay O. Sanders

Katherine Romans

Katherine Romans, Robert Elijah Kollman and Jason Veasey

Robert Elijah Kollman

Arnie Burton, Jason Veasey, Jay O. Sanders, Tina Benko and Katherine Romans

Tina Benko, Jay O. Sanders and Katherine Romans

Jay O. Sanders

Arnie Burton. Robert Elijah Kollman, Tina Benko and Jay O. Sanders

Tina Benko and Katherine Romans

Isiah Josiah and David Staller

Isiah Josiah

Robert Elijah Kollman

Arnie Burton

Lily Kanter Riopelle

Robert Elijah Kollman, Katherine Romans, Lily Kanter Riopelle, Jay O. Sanders and Fareeda Pasha

Katherine Romans

Robert Elijah Kollman

Fareeda Pasha



