The Ice Palace Presents DANIEL REICHARD: SONGS FROM THE BOARDWALK This June

The Ice Palace presents Daniel Reichard: Songs from The Boardwalk on Saturday, June 15th.

Backed by a live band of some of New York City's finest musicians, Reichard will present, for the first time in public, his collection of original Fire Island campfire tunes, and will also interpret the hits of iconic artists including Madonna, Lady Gaga, Robyn, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and Sufjan Stevens. An acclaimed storyteller and prolific concert singer, Reichard will weave personal anecdotes about his 20 years as part of the Fire Island community with popular songs that have reverberated through the tree-covered boardwalks throughout the decades, “Songs from the Boardwalk” promises to be lively, humorous, bawdy, and at times, personal and moving.

About Daniel Reichard

Daniel Reichard is best known for his celebrated performance as Rock n' Roll Hall of Famer Bob Gaudio in the Original Broadway Cast of the Tony-winning musical, JERSEY BOYS, and is featured on the show's multi-platinum, Grammy-winning album. His signature style and talent paved the way to starring roles in New York City and beyond, including his portrayals of Candide in Leonard Bernstein's CANDIDE at Lincoln Center's New York City Opera, pop artist Keith Haring in The Public Theater's production of RADIANT BABY, Man in THE THING ABOUT MEN (cast album), Emmet in Jim Henson's EMMET OTTER'S JUGBAND CHRISTMAS, and multiple characters in the world-famous musical revue, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY. Across the United States, Reichard has been seen onstage at multiple regional theatres, including the Goodspeed Opera House, North Shore Music Theatre, the St. Louis MUNY, and the Weston Playhouse. Over the past decade, Reichard has toured the world with his fellow JERSEY BOYS co-stars as a founding member of the vocal group, The Midtown Men. Together, The Midtown Men have performed over 1,000 concerts and have recorded two albums and two television specials for public television. As a concert singer, Reichard has guest starred with 35 major symphonies, including the Boston Pops, the National Symphony, and the Philadelphia Pops. Over the past decade, his solo engagements have sold-out New York City's most prestigious venues including Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Birdland Jazz Club, The Cutting Room, the Alvin Ailey Theatre, Joe's Pub and Ars Nova. His Christmas album, “Under the Mistletoe,” can be found on iTunes.