Sunrise Theatre Company To Present THE WEDDING SINGER

Sunrise Theatre Company will present THE WEDDING SINGER at St. Raymond's School in East Rockaway from Friday, May 3rd through Sunday, May 5th.

About The Wedding Singer

It's 1985, and rock star wannabe, Robbie Hart, is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

Tickets

The show is recommended for ages 16+ and runs approximately 2.5 hours. General admission tickets are $25 each, and may be purchased at the door, or online at https://sunrise.booktix.com/dept/main/e/WED.

Creative Team

Directed and Choreographed by Alyssa Kelly

Musical Director: Brian Sweeney

Associate Musical Director: Michael Janover

Scenic Designer: Cici Chichester

Costumer: Doreen Scardino