Review: AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Theatre Three

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Port Jefferson's Theatre Three sensationally continues their amazing fifty third season with a gripping production of Agatha Christie's Murder On The Orient Express. It is most interesting and thrilling to see a mystery mounted locally as this title doesn't seem to be done often. This production runs through May 4th at the charming Long Island venue and by the enthusiasm from opening weekend, you may want to get your tickets quickly.

Adapted by Ken Ludwig from the fictitious novel, this play is excellently directed by Christine Boehm telling the tale of a murder who-done-it that happens on the famed Orient Express train set in the 1930's in Europe.

Boasting a brilliant cast, Theatre Three's Artistic Director Jeffrey Sanzel superbly portrays Hercule Poirot, a detective who investigates the gruesome murder. Long Island theatre vet Linda May earns the laughs wonderfully portraying Helen Hubbard. We also meet several other interesting passengers along the way. Indeed, the entire ensemble cast is extraordinary. There are many twists and turns, so this is a show that requires one's full attention and be sure to be on time for curtain as the very beginning is crucial to the story.

On the clever creative team, Randall Parsons' set is well done. For the majority of the show, several sections stand across the stage representing the passenger cars of the train. This is strikingly elevated by Stacey Boggs' atmospheric lighting design and the costumes designed by Ronald Green III are beautiful. You will find this is a visually stunning production.

And so, Theatre Three's production of Agatha Christie's Murder On The Orient Express is a stellar way to kick off the fantastic Long Island Spring season. This is a gripping production that should not be missed and an excellent way to enjoy a beautiful Port Jefferson evening.

Photo by Steven Uihlein