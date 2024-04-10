Photos: Inside the Private Industry Reading For DORIAN'S WILD(E) AFFAIR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playthings Theatre of New York and executive producer Preston Ridge recently presented private industry readings (by invitation only) of Dorian’s Wild(e) Affair, a new musical inspired by Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, with book by Charles Abbott, music by Andrew Morrissey, and lyrics by Mark William, on Monday, April 8th and Tuesday, April 9th.

A wealthy young man from the coast In Wilde’s wicked book was engrossed. Corruption ensued, Most everyone screwed, But who loved our Dorian most? D

orian’s Wild(e) Affair is a sexual fantasy set in the NYC of the late 70’s, with an entirely new score that reflects the beat and desires of those promiscuous times.

Directed by Charles Abbott, the cast features Mark William (Come Croon With Me) as Dorian, John-Charles Kelly (The Light in the Piazza Nat’l Tour), Stuart Marland (Newsies), Jody Reynard (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Elle Rigg (Law & Order), and Darius Rose (aka Jackie Cox of RuPaul’s Drag Race). The music director is Matthew Lowy, with percussionist Jonathan Ward. The stage manager is Jason Brubaker.

Dorian’s Wild(e) Affair is based on an idea by Preston Ridge and has been in development since 2020. The project has had two private friends-and-family readings, but this was its first presentation for industry professionals.

Playthings Theatre of New York is a family of storytellers offering a voice to the LGBTQ+ community by providing a safe space for classic and contemporary plays and musicals to be spotlighted. Playthings proudly continues the discussion of diversity, inclusion, equity, and love.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy