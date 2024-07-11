Photos: Inside The Bay Street Gala: 2024, Hosted by Marc Kudisch!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 32nd Annual Bay Street Theater Summer Gala was a night to remember, not only for its dazzling performances and distinguished honorees but also for the heartfelt tribute to Luigi Caiola, a cherished friend and Trustee who passed away last year at the age of 65. This year's gala, uniquely themed Maybe They’re Magic…! Stephen Sondheim and the Magic of Theater,' celebrated the magic of musical theater and the enduring legacy of one of Broadway's greatest composers.

Bay Street Theater, nestled in the charming village of Sag Harbor, New York, has long been a beacon of artistic excellence and community engagement. Founded in 1991, the theater has been dedicated to presenting new, classic, and contemporary works, focusing on fostering emerging talents and providing a platform for innovative theatrical productions. The theater's mission is to entertain, inspire, and educate, offering a diverse array of programs that serve the local community and beyond.

The gala, hosted by Broadway star Marc Kudisch, was written and directed by the talented Will Pomerantz, Bay Street Theater's Associate Artistic Director. The evening featured a special guest appearance by Broadway sensation Lena Hall, known for her Tony Award-winning performance in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." Other remarkable performers included Kyrie Courter, Gabriella Enriquez, Danny Rothman, and Pablo Torres, who brought the magic of Sondheim's music to life with their extraordinary talent.

Richard Kind, the beloved actor and comedian (most recently featured as the sidekick in the hit show Everybody’s in LA with John Mulaney), served as the celebrity auctioneer for the evening, helping to raise funds to support Bay Street Theater and its myriad programs. The theater relies heavily on the generosity of its patrons and supporters to continue its mission of bringing world-class theater to Sag Harbor and nurturing the next generation of artists.

This year's gala honored three visionary artists who contributed significantly to the arts and the community. David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris, both acclaimed actors and producers, were recognized for their outstanding achievements and dedication to the performing arts. The couple has been a driving force in promoting inclusivity and diversity in the entertainment industry, and their philanthropic efforts have profoundly impacted numerous arts organizations. Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the Eastville Community Historical Society of Sag Harbor, was also honored for her tireless work in preserving and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the East End. Dr. Grier-Key's leadership has been instrumental in fostering a deeper understanding of the historical and cultural significance of Sag Harbor and its diverse communities.

Under the visionary leadership of Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director of Bay Street Theater, and Scott Schwartz, Artistic Director, the theater has continued to thrive and evolve. Mitchell's extensive experience in arts administration has been a driving force behind the theater's growth and success. An accomplished director and producer, Schwartz has brought his creative vision to the theater, curating a dynamic and diverse lineup of productions that captivate and inspire audiences.

The Bay Street Theater's board of trustees includes a dedicated group of individuals who share a passion for the arts and a commitment to supporting the theater's mission. The board is crucial in guiding the theater's strategic direction and ensuring its long-term sustainability. Their collective expertise and leadership have been invaluable in helping the theater navigate the challenges of the ever-changing arts landscape. The board members include Steven Todrys, Chair, Board of Trustees, Patty Baker, Jennifer Bartley, Joy Behar, David Fink, John Frawley, Dan Gasby, Loretta Kaufman, Myra Hackel, Wendy Harrison Hashmall, Richard Kind, Carol Konner, Stewart F. Lane, Riki Kane Larimer, Nina Lesavoy, Elise Leve, Tracy A. Mitchell, Mala Sander, Flora Schnall, Scott Schwartz, Eric Segal, and Christine Wächter-Campbell.

As the curtain fell on the 32nd Annual Bay Street Theater Summer Gala, the sense of community and shared purpose was palpable. The event was not just a celebration of the theater's achievements but also a testament to the power of the arts to bring people together, inspire change, and create lasting memories. With the continued support of its patrons, artists, and community partners, Bay Street Theater is poised to continue its legacy of excellence for many years to come.

For more information on Bay Street Theater, see: www.BayStreet.org

Photography is by Barry Gordin

Will Pomeranz

Tracy Mitchell & Dr. Georgette Grier-Key

Tracy Mitchell, David Hashmall, Wendy Harrison Hashmall & Scott Schwartz

Katie Edelman Johnson & Riki Kane Larimer

Elise Leve, Robert Cyruli & Tracy Mitchell

Doug Petrie & Bruce Sloane

David Fink & Simon Kinsella

Andrina Wekontash Smith & Liam Krumstroh

