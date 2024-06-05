The Drama League Announces New Leadership Appointments

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Drama League, a revered organization within the theater community, recently announced the election of two new vice presidents: Kumiko Yoshii of Gorgeous Entertainment, Sarah Hutton of Ticketmaster, and Mary Jain. Their appointments are significant for the League, as they will serve alongside long-time board member and current president Bonnie Comley.

Bonnie Comley has been a steadfast pillar of the Drama League Board since 2009. Her dedication and leadership have been instrumental in the Drama League's continued success and growth. Comley served as vice president for four years before being elected president in 2021, a role in which she has thrived, guiding the organization through numerous challenges and milestones.

Kumiko Yoshii brings a wealth of experience and a unique international perspective to her new role. As the head of Gorgeous Entertainment, Yoshii has a distinguished career producing theatrical productions resonating with audiences globally. Her expertise in navigating the complexities of the entertainment industry and her commitment to artistic excellence will be invaluable assets to the Drama League.

Sarah Hutton, Senior Director of Client Development at Ticketmaster, also joins the Drama League as a vice president. Her ticketing and live event management background provides critical insight into theater productions' logistics and operational aspects. Her experience with one of the world's leading ticketing platforms will help the Drama League optimize its outreach and engagement strategies, ensuring that The Drama League’s mission reaches the broadest possible audience.

Yoshii, Hutton, and Jain will support Ross, Stelian-Shanks, and Comley in steering the Drama League toward new heights. Their diverse backgrounds and skills complement each other, promising a dynamic, forward-thinking leadership team. The newly elected vice presidents join The Drama League’s Secretary, Irene Gandy, and Treasurer, Townsend Teague.

Kumiko Yoshii, Mary Jain & Sarah Hutton

A cornerstone of the Drama League’s mission is its Directors Project, a program that has profoundly impacted the theater community. Established in 1984, the Directors Project is designed to support and nurture the careers of emerging theater directors. It offers a range of fellowships, residencies, and assistantships that provide hands-on experience, mentorship, and networking opportunities within the professional theater industry.

The Directors Project is renowned for its comprehensive approach to director training. Fellows can work on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at leading regional theaters, gaining invaluable experience in various theatrical settings. The program also includes professional development workshops, seminars, and master classes with some of the industry's most respected figures. This holistic approach ensures participants hone their craft and build the connections and skills necessary for successful careers.

Alumni of the Directors Project have achieved significant acclaim, contributing to some of the most innovative and impactful productions in contemporary theater. The program's emphasis on diversity and inclusion has also helped to bring a wide range of voices and perspectives to the stage, enriching the theatrical landscape.

With the Board leadership of Bonnie Comley, Kumiko Yoshii, Sarah Hutton, and Mary Jain, the Drama League is well-positioned to continue its legacy of fostering artistic talent and advancing the theater arts. Their combined experience and vision will propel the organization forward, ensuring it remains a vital and influential force in the theater world. As the Drama League embarks on this new chapter, its commitment to nurturing the next generation of theater directors through the Directors Project remains as strong as ever, promising a vibrant future for the art form!

