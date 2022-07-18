Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater

Performances begin on Thursday, June 14, 2022, and run through Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Register for Long Island News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 18, 2022  

The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened ON YOUR FEET! this weekend. Performances begin on Thursday, June 14, 2022, and run through Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Check out photos from opening night below!

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. ON YOUR FEET! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Live For Loving You," "Conga," and many more.

ON YOUR FEET! is directed by Dana Iannuzzi (Engeman: Aida, In the Heights, Grease, and Jekyll & Hyde; Regional: Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Timberlake Playhouse, Baldwin Wallace University, NYMF, and The Players Theatre) and choreographed by SANDALIO ALVAREZ (Enegman: In The Heights, Newsies; Broadway: The Lion King, In The Heights; Regional: Alliance Theatre, The Walnut Street Theatre, Riverside Theatre, Bristol Riverside Theater; TV/Film: "The Lopez Show," "The Today Show," "So You Think You Can Dance").

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Dana Iannuzzi (Director) and her siblings...Christinne, Nick and Alessandro

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Dana Iannuzzi and Sandy Alvarez (Choreographer)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Sandy Alvarez and Ava Noble (Associate Choreographer)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Sandy Alvarez and Ava Noble

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Dana Iannuzzi, Sandy Alvarez and Ava Noble

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Luca Silva

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Luca Silva

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Luca Silva and his sister

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Nicole Paloma Sarro

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Nicole Paloma Sarro

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Music Director -Erika R. Gamez and members of the band- Ray Sabatello, Gary Meyer, Russell Brown, Jim Waddell, Brent Chiarello, Brian Lewis and Kevin Twigg

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Sound Designer- Laura Shubert joins Music Director -Erika R. Gamez and members of the band- Ray Sabatello, Gary Meyer, Russell Brown, Jim Waddell, Brent Chiarello, Brian Lewis and Kevin Twigg

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Sofia Jarmel

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Sofia Jarmel

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Luca Silva and Sofia Jarmel

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Mathew Bautista

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Mathew Bautista

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Sharlane Conner

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Sharlane Conner

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Susan Oliveras

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Susan Oliveras

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Victor Souffrant

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Victor Souffrant

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Victor Souffrant

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Victor Souffrant

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Camila Cardona and Rodolfo Santamarina

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Camila Cardona and Rodolfo Santamarina

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Vincent Ortega

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Vincent Ortega

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Oscar Antonio Rodriguez

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Oscar Antonio Rodriguez

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Jasmine Maldonado

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Jasmine Maldonado

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
David DeAlmo

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
David DeAlmo

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
David DeAlmo and his wife Cassie

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Some of the Creative Team- Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Cecilia Gutierrez (Costumes), Dana Iannuzzi (Director), Erika R. Gamez (Music Director), Aja Jackson (Lighting Design) and Jessica Cancino (Scenic Design)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Laura Shubert and her daughter

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
The Swings-Mathew Bautista, Jasmine Maldonado and Oscar Antonio Rodriguez

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Mathew Bautista, Jasmine Maldonado and Oscar Antonio Rodriguez

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Vincent Ortega

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Carol Beaugard

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Carol Beaugard

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Carol Beaugard Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Gabriela Moscoso

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Carol Beaugard Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Gabriela Moscoso

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Carol Beaugard Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Nicole Paloma Sarro and Gabriela Moscoso

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Carol Beaugard Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Nicole Paloma Sarro and Gabriela Moscoso

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Gabriela Moscoso

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Gabriela Moscoso

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Stevie Bovo

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Stevie Bovo

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Facundo Agustin

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Facundo Agustin

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Marina Vidal

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Marina Vidal

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Ryan Morales

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Ryan Morales

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
The Cast and Creative of On Your Feet

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Luca Silva

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Victor Souffrant, Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Luca Silva

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Gabriela Moscoso

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Sofia Jarmel

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Nicole Paloma Sarro

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Nicole Paloma Sarro

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Nicole Paloma Sarro

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Carol Beaugard

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Carol Beaugard

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Carol Beaugard

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Ryan Morales

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Ryan Morales

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
The Cast of On Your Feet

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Victor Souffrant

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Victor Souffrant

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Victor Souffrant and The Cast of On Your Feet

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velaszquez

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
The Cast of On Your Feet

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
The Cast of On Your Feet

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Sofia Jarmel and Luca Silva

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Ryan Morales and David DeAlmo

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Carol Beaugard

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Nicole Paloma Sarro

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Victor Souffrant

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Victor Souffrant and the cast of On Your Feet

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Victor Souffrant and Carol Beaugard

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Victor Souffrant and the cast of On Your Feet

Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Victor Souffrant and the cast of On Your Feet





Related Articles View More Long Island Stories

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy

... (read more about this author)

Photos: The Cast of FOOTLOOSE at the Argyle Theatre Celebrates Opening Night
July 18, 2022

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, is now presenting the international hit Footloose written by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, with music by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
July 18, 2022

The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened ON YOUR FEET! this weekend. Performances begin on Thursday, June 14, 2022, and run through Sunday, August 28, 2022. Check out photos from opening night here!
Photos: Go Inside Broadway By The Year's ALMOST ON BROADWAY
June 28, 2022

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway, created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall. This latest Broadway by the Year concert highlighted songs that leapt to fame from shows that never actually made it to Broadway. Check out photos here!
Photos: On the Red Carpet of the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards
June 21, 2022

Winners for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards have been announced! Winners include MJ, Paradise Square, Tick, Tick... Boom! and more. Check out photos from the red carpet here!  
Photos: Inside the Irish Repertory Theatre Gala Concert
June 14, 2022

For its 2022 gala, Irish Repertory Theatre presented A Celebration of the Musicals of Harold Prince, at The Town Hall on Monday June 13, 2022, at 7pm. Check out photos from the concert here!