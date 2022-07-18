Photos: Inside Opening Night of ON YOUR FEET at the John W. Engeman Theater
Performances begin on Thursday, June 14, 2022, and run through Sunday, August 28, 2022.
The John W. Engeman Theater officially opened ON YOUR FEET! this weekend. Performances begin on Thursday, June 14, 2022, and run through Sunday, August 28, 2022.
Check out photos from opening night below!
From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. ON YOUR FEET! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Live For Loving You," "Conga," and many more.
ON YOUR FEET! is directed by Dana Iannuzzi (Engeman: Aida, In the Heights, Grease, and Jekyll & Hyde; Regional: Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Timberlake Playhouse, Baldwin Wallace University, NYMF, and The Players Theatre) and choreographed by SANDALIO ALVAREZ (Enegman: In The Heights, Newsies; Broadway: The Lion King, In The Heights; Regional: Alliance Theatre, The Walnut Street Theatre, Riverside Theatre, Bristol Riverside Theater; TV/Film: "The Lopez Show," "The Today Show," "So You Think You Can Dance").
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Dana Iannuzzi (Director) and her siblings...Christinne, Nick and Alessandro
Dana Iannuzzi and Sandy Alvarez (Choreographer)
Sandy Alvarez and Ava Noble (Associate Choreographer)
Sandy Alvarez and Ava Noble
Dana Iannuzzi, Sandy Alvarez and Ava Noble
Luca Silva
Luca Silva
Luca Silva and his sister
Music Director -Erika R. Gamez and members of the band- Ray Sabatello, Gary Meyer, Russell Brown, Jim Waddell, Brent Chiarello, Brian Lewis and Kevin Twigg
Sound Designer- Laura Shubert joins Music Director -Erika R. Gamez and members of the band- Ray Sabatello, Gary Meyer, Russell Brown, Jim Waddell, Brent Chiarello, Brian Lewis and Kevin Twigg
Sofia Jarmel
Sofia Jarmel
Luca Silva and Sofia Jarmel
Mathew Bautista
Mathew Bautista
Sharlane Conner
Sharlane Conner
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Victor Souffrant
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Victor Souffrant
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez
Camila Cardona and Rodolfo Santamarina
Camila Cardona and Rodolfo Santamarina
Oscar Antonio Rodriguez
Oscar Antonio Rodriguez
Jasmine Maldonado
Jasmine Maldonado
David DeAlmo and his wife Cassie
Some of the Creative Team- Laura Shubert (Sound Design), Cecilia Gutierrez (Costumes), Dana Iannuzzi (Director), Erika R. Gamez (Music Director), Aja Jackson (Lighting Design) and Jessica Cancino (Scenic Design)
Laura Shubert and her daughter
The Swings-Mathew Bautista, Jasmine Maldonado and Oscar Antonio Rodriguez
Mathew Bautista, Jasmine Maldonado and Oscar Antonio Rodriguez
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Vincent Ortega
Carol Beaugard Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Gabriela Moscoso
Carol Beaugard Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Gabriela Moscoso
Carol Beaugard Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Nicole Paloma Sarro and Gabriela Moscoso
Carol Beaugard Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Nicole Paloma Sarro and Gabriela Moscoso
Gabriela Moscoso
Gabriela Moscoso
Stevie Bovo
Stevie Bovo
Facundo Agustin
Facundo Agustin
Marina Vidal
Marina Vidal
Ryan Morales
Ryan Morales
The Cast and Creative of On Your Feet
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Luca Silva
Victor Souffrant, Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Luca Silva
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez
Gabriela Moscoso
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez
Sofia Jarmel
Ryan Morales
Ryan Morales
The Cast of On Your Feet
Victor Souffrant and The Cast of On Your Feet
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez
Alexis Semevolos-Velaszquez
The Cast of On Your Feet
The Cast of On Your Feet
Sofia Jarmel and Luca Silva
Ryan Morales and David DeAlmo
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Victor Souffrant
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Victor Souffrant and the cast of On Your Feet
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Victor Souffrant and Carol Beaugard
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez, Victor Souffrant and the cast of On Your Feet
Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez and Victor Souffrant and the cast of On Your Feet