ROCK OF AGES Kicks Off 75th Anniversary Season at The Gateway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Gateway will kick off its 75th Season with the triumphant return of ROCK OF AGES which will run at The Gateway Playhouse from May 3 – June 2, 2024.

The five-time Tony Award-nominated blockbuster, ROCK OF AGES, will nostalgically transport you back to the 1980s. Set on LA's famous Sunset Strip, this musical spotlights Drew, a city boy, and Sherrie, a small-town girl, as they discover love. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day - and the music. Relive over 25 hits from the era of big hair and big dreams, like “Don't Stop Believin',” “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Here I go Again,” “We're Not Gonna Take It,” and more! The party is just beginning, so get ready to rock and roll all night!

ROCK OF AGES is directed and choreographed by Keith Andrews, with musical direction by Michael Kaish. Director Keith Andrews has directed over 30 productions at The Gateway including our recent productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Holiday Spectacular on Ice, Evita, and The Wedding Singer. When not at The Gateway, Keith has directed six productions of Million Dollar Quartet, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story, Barnum, and Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville, to name a few. He directed and choreographed A Wall Apart - an original rock musical about the rise and fall of the Berlin Wall, with music and lyrics by Lord Graham Russell of the rock group, Air Supply. In educational theater, Keith has directed Legally Blonde and Guys and Dolls at SUNY Buffalo, and he has directed and/or choreographed over 90 student industry showcases at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in NYC.

Musical Director Michael Kaish is returning to The Gateway after serving as musical director of the theater's 2023 smash hit, Jersey Boys. He is the music supervisor and orchestrator of Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, which recently concluded a twice extended run Off-Broadway and was nominated for three Drama Desk awards. Broadway: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. National Tour: Jersey Boys. Regional: La Jolla Playhouse, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Writers Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre.

The cast of ROCK OF AGES will be led by WOODY Scott White as Drew (National Tours: Legally Blonde and Waitress) and Malia Monk as Sherrie (Regional: The Little Mermaid and Mamma Mia!)

The Gateway welcomes back veterans, CHRISTOPHER PERSICHETTI as Lonny (Memphis), Aaron Fried as Dennis (Nice Work if You Can Get It), Ian Knauer as Hertz Klineman (Broadway: Anastasia: The Musical and Mamma Mia!), Sarah Michele Lindsey as Regina (The Wedding Singer), and Mark Ryan Anderson as Stacee Jax (Jersey Boys and Fiddler on the Roof).

Also featured are ASIA KALEEM, who will play Justice (US tour: Hairspray), and Franz who will be played by Ethan Carlson (US tour: Waitress).

The ensemble includes JADE BENTON, Carly Caviglia, JOSHUA COATES, Erik Daughterman, Kayleigh Hegarty, JOSIAH HICKS, Dakota Hoar, and KELLY MACMILLAN (who also serves as Assistant Choreographer and Dance Captain).

The Gateway's 75th season will continue with Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and The Addams Family the Musical.

﻿Tickets for ROCK OF AGES are on sale now and start at $59. For a complete show schedule and for more information on how you can save, contact the Box Office at 631-286-1133 or visit www.TheGateway.org.

Play Broadway Games