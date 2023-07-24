Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre

Neil Berg's "100 Years of Broadway" was perfomed on July 23, 2023 at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre. Performances included Rob Evan – from Les Miserables, Jekyll and Hyde, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Richard Todd Adams-from Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables, Rita Harvey – from Phantom of the Opera, Carter Calvert – from Cats, and Catherine Brunell-from Les Miserables and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Neil Berg also appeared as Master of Ceremonies at the piano and giae history and interesting commentary before each musical number. Roger Cohen was at the drums. Jen Chapin, daughter of Harry Chapin who the theatre is named for, appeared as a special guest.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy