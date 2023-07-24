Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre

The performance took place on July 23, 2023.
Neil Berg's "100 Years of Broadway" was perfomed on July 23, 2023 at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre. Performances included Rob Evan – from Les Miserables, Jekyll and Hyde, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Richard Todd Adams-from Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables, Rita Harvey – from Phantom of the Opera, Carter Calvert – from Cats, and Catherine Brunell-from Les Miserables and Thoroughly Modern Millie.
Neil Berg also appeared as Master of Ceremonies at the piano and giae history and interesting commentary before each musical number. Roger Cohen was at the drums. Jen Chapin, daughter of Harry Chapin who the theatre is named for, appeared as a special guest.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman
Rita Harvey and Carter Calvert
Rita Harvey and Carter Calvert
Rita Harvey and Richard Todd Adams
Catherine Brunell, Carter Calvert, Rob Evan, Rita Harvey and Richard Todd Adams
Jen Chapin
Jen Chapin
Jen Chapin
Jen Chapin
Rita Harvey and Rob Evan
Rita Harvey and Rob Evan
Catherine Brunell, Rob Evan, Carter Calvert, Rita Harvey and Richard Todd Adams
Catherine Brunell, Rob Evan, Carter Calvert, Rita Harvey, Richard Todd Adams and Jen Chapin
Daniel Walker
