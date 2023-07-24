Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre

The performance took place on  July 23, 2023.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Neil Berg's "100 Years of Broadway" was perfomed on  July 23, 2023 at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre. Performances included Rob Evan – from Les Miserables, Jekyll and Hyde, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Richard Todd Adams-from Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables, Rita Harvey – from Phantom of the Opera, Carter Calvert – from Cats, and Catherine Brunell-from Les Miserables and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Neil Berg also appeared as Master of Ceremonies at the piano and giae history and interesting commentary before each musical number.  Roger Cohen was at the drums. Jen Chapin, daughter of Harry Chapin who the theatre is named for, appeared as a special guest.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Neil Berg

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Carter Calvert and Rob Evan

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Carter Calvert

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Rob Evan

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Rob Evan

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Rita Harvey

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Rita Harvey

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Catherine Brunell

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Catherine Brunell

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Carter Calvert

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Rita Harvey and Carter Calvert

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Rita Harvey and Carter Calvert

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Rob Evan

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Catherine Brunell

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Catherine Brunell

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Carter Calvert

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Carter Calvert

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Neil Berg

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Rita Harvey and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Rob Evan

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Rob Evan

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Catherine Brunell, Carter Calvert, Rob Evan, Rita Harvey and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Jen Chapin

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Jen Chapin

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Jen Chapin

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Jen Chapin

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Rita Harvey and Rob Evan

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Rita Harvey and Rob Evan

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Catherine Brunell

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Catherine Brunell

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Carter Calvert

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Catherine Brunell, Rob Evan, Carter Calvert, Rita Harvey and Richard Todd Adams

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Neil Berg

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Catherine Brunell, Rob Evan, Carter Calvert, Rita Harvey, Richard Todd Adams and Jen Chapin

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Roger Cohen

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Roger Cohen

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Abraham Saenz

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Daniel Walker

Photos: Inside Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre
Abraham Saenz



Recommended For You