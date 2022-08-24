Photos: Hampton Theatre Company Celebrates Benefit Gala With COCKTAILS & COMEDY

This past weekend, I had the tremendous honor to attend the benefit gala for Quogue's Hampton Theatre Company. What a wonderful evening!

The festivities were held at a beautiful private residence and the enthusiasm just radiated from the party goers. "Cocktails & Comedy" as the benefit was billed, atmospheric live jazz music was provided by The Quogue Jazz Trio. In addition, players of the East End theatre company presented a hilarious short performance of Abstinence by Lanford Wilson.

This theatre company is truly special and they know their audience so incredibly well, so I was thrilled attend this dazzling evening. My pictures of the event are below and please check them out at www.hamptontheatre.org.

Celebrating almost 40 years, they have a wonderful season coming up beginning in October with Joe DiPietro's Over The River And Through The Woods.